OSWEGO — An Oswego County college student is in voluntary quarantine at their home after traveling to an area affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to county health officials.
The Oswego County Health Department reported in a Monday press release the college student is at home under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and has not shown any symptoms typical of those infected by COVID-19, also called coronavirus. Health officials said the individual would be monitored daily.
Though the student does not have symptoms, health officials said the individual attended a college outside of Oswego County and had recently been in a country identified as having person-to-person spread of COVID-19.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the county Health Department is working closely with the state Department of Health (DOH) to prepare for and monitor the population for an outbreak of coronavirus.
"COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019," said Huang. "The county Health Department is the lead public health response agency in Oswego County and has been working since January to coordinate activities with key stakeholders and health care providers, including SUNY Oswego, Oswego Hospital, ConnextCare, physicians, school districts and other agencies. Those who are elderly or who have a pre-existing medical condition are most at risk of the disease."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported illnesses related to coronavirus have ranged from mild to severe illness and death. Symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Huang said county residents should follow the same steps they would take to avoid contracting the flu virus, including the following:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home if you are sick or experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Call your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms. Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department for COVID-19 testing.
- Use the emergency department for life-threatening conditions
More information about COVID-19 may be found at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19<https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus.php> or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.
