OSWEGO – Oswego County officials reported the third death of a county resident due to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weather, R-Central Square, made the announcement as part of what has become a tri-weekly address streamed on YouTube. Weatherup called the announcement "a sad task" and expressed sympathy for the friends and family of the victim.
"An Oswego County resident has died of complications of coronavirus," Weatherup said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these patients. We are very sad for their loss."
Weatherup said "very death is an unfortunate development" in the effort to combat the coronavirus, adding it's something "we never want to see."
As with the previous Oswego County deaths, which were reported on April 7, county officials declined to provide further details or information about the victim or the circumstances surround the death "out of respect for the family's privacy."
Cases of the coronavirus have been identified in 19 of the 24 reporting areas in Oswego County, including the cities of Fulton and Oswego and 17 of the county's 22 towns. County officials have said the individuals infected range from young children to the elderly.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 61 after increasing from 58 over the weekend.
So far, 1,555 individuals in Oswego County have been tested or are scheduled to be tested for COVID-19 as of Monday evening. County officials said 1,420 tests have returned negative results, and the results for 68 tests are still pending.
Health officials list 48 of the 61 individuals who tested positive as "recovered," and said Monday there are currently 10 active cases of the coronavirus in Oswego County.
There are currently 61 people in precautionary quarantine and 52 individuals in mandatory isolation or quarantine.
Weatherup has continually urged residents to diligently practice social distancing, and asked that residents continue those efforts, which he credited with the relatively low number of cases in the county.
"Recovery and re-opening won't occur if we aren't able to show that we have the capability of managing social distancing rules," the chairman said. "We've done a good job in Oswego County, but there remain pockets where people aren't taking responsibility for themselves and their neighbors. We have to show that we can continue to move forward with the progress that we've made."
Weatherup reminded residents people can spread the virus without knowing they are infected or exhibiting symptoms.
"It's critical that we respect social distancing and comply with the recommendations of the state Department of Health," he said.
The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to county officials, and when appropriate family members and other contacts are also being placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation.
County officials say all known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified, and in events in which a known case has had public exposure while contagious, such as someone working in a restaurant or retail store, health officials are alerting citizens through news and social media.
