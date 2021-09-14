OSWEGO — The Port City marked the 20- year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Saturday with a pair of ceremonies aimed at honoring first responders and those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
The city of Oswego recognized the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a series of events, starting with a silent, sunrise run by Team Red, White and Blue (TRWB) and Oswego police and firefighters. Following the sunrise run, local officials and residents gathered for a short ceremony and a Blue Mass — an honorary Catholic event aimed at remembering emergency services members, according to Christ the Good Shepherd (CTGS).
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow noted the community was gathering on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, along with countless communities across the nation and globe, “to pay tribute to the victims and to honor the survivors of the September 11 attacks.”
“We recognize and honor the first responders, firefighters, EMTs, police officers and ordinary civilians who selflessly, and without hesitation, put themselves in harm’s way to help and save others, most of whom, they did not know,” Barlow said. “It didn’t matter who you were or where you were from – we were all Americans. From that moment forward our fear and uncertainty were shared, our grief collective, and most significantly, our strength, resolve and patriotism renewed.”
TRWB — a national nonprofit group that aims to enrich veterans’ lives through local or national events – started at 6:30 a.m., The sunrise event, which includes a procession of emergency service vehicles from the Oswego Police Department (OPD) and Oswego Fire Department (OFD) down state Route 104 and through the Port City downtown, has become a local tradition.
Throughout the morning run, emergency service lights could be seen for blocks as they lit up the dawn sky and runners sporting American memorabilia ran silently toward OPD headquarters. Filling the north side of state Route 104 were emergency service personnel lining the street in uniform saluting their efforts.
Shortly after, dozens of community members gathered outside OFD at 8:30 a.m. for a short ceremony, which included a bagpipe performance from local artist Jack Heins and patriotic imagery surrounding a beam from the World Trade Center.
Throughout the ceremony, several of the Port City’s leading emergency service members, such as Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin, Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady, Barlow, and Christ the Good Shepherd (CTGS) Reverend John Canorro spoke. The ceremony also featured a moment of silence for the dead and the honorary bell ringing.
Griffin echoed Barlow’s thoughts, saying “September 11th, two decades ago, was a wakeup call to our generation of Americans.” “It showed the best of Americans at our most sorrowful,” Griffin said.
Cady said it was with heavy hearts OPD members past and present remember the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“We also pay tribute to the military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country in the war on terror,” the police chief said.
Following the short ceremony, emergency service vehicles led a procession through the city to Breitbeck Park where Canorro led the traditional Blue Mass, the first in the Port City in roughly a decade. The last Blue Mass was during city’s 10th anniversary commemoration.
The 10 a.m. mass featured biblical readings and songs dedicated to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice from the CTGS choir who filled the air with words and prayers tailored to those who saved their fellow man during one of the most devastating attacks in American history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.