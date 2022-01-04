Oswego County receives 1st shipment of masks from state; distribution follows

OSWEGO — Oswego County received its first shipment of KN95 masks from the state this week and residents have already begun receiving them.
The Oswego Fire Department (OFD) this week hosted its first in a series of free distribution events tailored to preserving the community’s safety amid rising COVID-19 cases. Through the event, nearly 4,000 KN95 masks — face coverings offering better protective measures compared to cloth masks — were given out to residents on Thursday morning, organizers said.
OFD Chief Randy Griffin said these masks were made available to the public through the county’s 51,000 masks it received from the state this week, according to the county Emergency Management Office.
Of that total, the city of Oswego received 10,000 masks as part of growing statewide efforts to protect communities.
The remaining roughly 6,000 masks will be distributed during future handouts, Griffin said. The department is also handing out masks in conjunction with the county Office of the Aging, local nursing homes, and assisted living centers to give masks to seniors, he said. Masks were also given to the local Salvation Army and Victory Transformation.
Griffin said this week’s distribution is not the only effort the OFD was taking to protect the community from COVID. Other measures he said the department has taken recently include: increased EMS capacity through a partnership with SAVAC to use their ambulance, vaccinating the public, increasing testing capacity, and working with the state to allow paramedics to offer monoclonal antibody infusions to help the local emergency department.
