OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition will host a special presentation for parents on Sept. 1 and 3 from 7-8 p.m.
Known as Face2Face, the presentation is for parents and concerned community members, and is designed to establish a convenient and stigma-free way to educate young adults about the trends and consequences of adolescent substance use and addiction.
The presentation’s proactive panels will deliver this strong message to raise awareness and will answer any questions.
This presentation is a collaborative effort with the Prevention Coalition and the Kids Escaping Drugs Program of Western New York. This presentation is offered to parents and community members at no cost and can be viewed from the comfort of home.
“This presentation is a way to bring parents up to date on current drug trends and gives them the opportunity to ask important questions to experts in the field,” said Tyler Ahart, project coordinator for the Prevention Coalition.
Participants must register to attend and space is limited. To register, call the Prevention Coalition at 315-529-0565 or email to ocpreventioncoalition@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.