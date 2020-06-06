Oswego County OFA plans third facemask distribution event

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is partnering with the city of Fulton, the Fulton Fire Department and Fire Chief Shane Laws to continue distributing face masks to seniors throughout the county. From 10 am. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, they will hand out face masks to seniors at a drive-thru event at the Fulton War Memorial located at 605 W. Broadway St.
“Our whole mission is to assist the older residents of our county and help them safely maintain their independence,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “As the county continues to move forward in the re-opening process, our seniors are beginning to get back out into the community. We want to be sure they take all the necessary precautions to do so safely.”
The agency received more than 10,000 cloth facemasks from the New York State Office for the Aging in May. Since then, staff and volunteers have been distributing them to seniors who live in residential housing facilities and who receive home-delivered meals.
Those age 60 or older who would like a facemask may call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 to schedule a mask pick-up or a delivery. Additional drive-thru facemask distribution events are being planned and details will be announced as soon as they are scheduled.
