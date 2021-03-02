Oswego County Media Group welcomes new publisher

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Media Group, publishers of The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Finger Lakes Vacationer and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com has hired Jeffrey Weigand, a 20-year veteran of the newspaper industry, as its publisher and chief revenue officer. Weigand succeeds Jon D. Spaulding who has left the company.
Weigand’s newspaper career started with Freedom Communications, and during his 20-year career he has held sales and leadership positions with Brehm Communications, Gannett and Lee Enterprises. With Lee, he served as the General Manager/Advertising Director for Cayuga Media, publishers of the Citizen, This Week, and auburnpub.com. Most recently Weigand was employed as the revenue drector for the Rome Sentinel Company.
He is a past president of the New York Newspapers Advertising and Marketing Executives, representing the advertising and marketing executives for 51 daily newspapers in New York state. He has served as treasurer of the Auburn Downtown Partnership, a trustee for the Cayuga Museum of Art and History, on the board of directors of Unity House in Auburn, The Kirkland Art Center in Clinton, New York and the Rome Capitol Theatre.
"Jeff brings an obvious wealth of experience to our Oswego County publications, and he loves upstate New York." said Kelly Luvison, president of Sample News Group, parent company of the Pall-Times and Valley News. "But what really excites us is his passion for community newspapers. He's bullish about the industry, and the irreplaceable role local papers play in small and medium sized markets.”
Luvison also thanked Spaulding for his 12 years of dedicated service.
Weigand and his wife, Rhea, are in the process of relocating to Oswego, where they have purchased a home. He can be reached at (315) 343-3800 or jweigand@palltimes.com.
“For more than 200 years, The Palladium-Times been providing critical news and information to the communities that we serve, and our mission continues. My wife and I are looking forward to being part of the community.” he said.
