OSWEGO COUNTY — As the weather warms and COVID-19 restrictions melt away, Oswego County is ready to get outside.
Local ecologically minded organizations say there’s no better time to appreciate the natural beauty of Oswego County than right now, and urge residents to pitch in for some spring cleaning on Earth Day, this Thursday, April 22.
Earth Day is the nationally recognized holiday pertaining to maintaining the planet’s health and preservation. Congress first adopted it in December 1970 after former Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson’s efforts to bring the issue to national spotlight.
From SUNY Oswego to the Great Bear Spring Recreation Area, this week and weekend will provide a number of opportunities to enjoy the fresh air and reflect on human impact on the environment — for better and worse.
The Indivisible Oswego Litter Pickers (IOLP) on Thursday at 11 a.m. will host their second volunteer cleanup event, and according to organizer Tom Loe this week’s event will be similar to their previous one held March 30. At that event, the IOLP gathered to raise awareness about the environmental impact of littering. Loe said that during the first event, a small group of volunteers walked along popular residential walkways and grabbed about four 30-gallon trash bags worth of litter.
“We have specific areas we are going to walk through and clean up. There are about three areas on the west side, but this time we are going to concentrate more on the east side,” Loe said. Noting that during the first event, the IOLP and volunteers worked mostly on the West Side and throughout the Oswego River Walkway.
Loe said the Litter Pickers will meet near Lock 7 in Oswego shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday and will subsequently “break off into smaller groups and take on individual areas.” Loe said the event is scheduled to end around 1 p.m.
“We wanted to hit the downtown and river first, then we are going to branch out from there,” Loe said, noting that additional areas include Wright’s Landing Marina, walkways near Lock 7, and the Lakeside Park located off East 10 1/2 Street.
Green Planet Grocery, located at 250 W. Seneca St., Suite C, in Oswego is one of the area’s longest-tenured and most successful health and natural foods stores. For them, Earth Day holds a special place each time it comes around.
“Earth Day will be our first event for well over a year,” said Green Planet Grocery Manager Eric Mena. “We are reintroducing our celebrations on Earth Day with an all-day event, offering 10 percent-off store-wide, handing out goody bags to anyone who comes in and we are having some free raffles.”
The “goody bags” would contain healthy snacks, drinks, meal items, supplements and body care products from their “most Earth-friendly and organic” products and host raffles and giveaways for baskets that will have “supplements and gift friendly items.”
Mena said this year’s celebration is “significant” because Green Planet was not able to host an event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large gatherings.
“Things are in a better place and we feel safer about people in the store,” Mena said.
Joining the wave of environmental conservation, SUNY Oswego officials said they are hosting their own series of daily events throughout the week dedicated to the cause.
According to SUNY Oswego Director of News and Media, Tim Nekritz, the college’s Sustainability Office slated cleanup events for today at 1 p.m., Wednesday at 10 a.m., Thursday at 5 p.m., and Friday at 3 p.m. around the campus. He noted that these events are restricted to campus students only.
However, the Earth Day recognition is not only limited to Oswego according to Fulton’s Friends of Great Bear (FOGB) Coordinator Richard Drosse.
“I say (doing these events) is like giving back and helping our community look nice. Especially with tourism as a popular item for our area, it’s the right thing to do to maintain and keep our area looking neat and clean, “ Drosse said.
The Minetto Beautification Committee (MBC) on Thursday will host its 15th-annual “Canal Clean Sweep.” Starting at 9 a.m., registered volunteers from throughout the community will meet in front of the Minetto Town Hall and clean up the Riverview Park, the town gardens, both sides of state Route 48 between Lock 5 and one mile south of the Minetto Bridge. Drosse noted that this event is closed to any other volunteers because the event’s 10 spots have been filled.
The Canal Clean Sweep is part of the larger state-wide event of the same name organized by Parks and Trails New York. According to Drosse, the MBC has been participating since 2006 and in 2019, the MBC was highlighted for having the “biggest trash collection” from the event.
The FOGB on April 24, at 9:30 a.m will host a cleanup event on county Route 57 and Hawthorne Road along the road surrounding the property. He said trash bags and gloves would be provided to volunteers and interested environmental conservationists will meet at the hiking area’s entrance on Great Bear Road.
The FOGB annually holds Earth Day events, however not all events have been clean up events, he said.
“We have participated in events every year in an effort to make places environmentally friendly, such as planting trees and cleaning up trail paths,” Drosse said.
Additionally, Drosse said the Oswego County Yakkers, on April 28, at 6 p.m will host a free clean up event at Stop 28 on county Route 57 because of the noticeable increase of trash from year to year.
“What we are doing is cleaning up the launch site itself, because unfortunately we’re finding every year the debris and litter gets left there so we are getting together and cleaning it up to keep it looking proper,” Drosse said.
Volunteers interested in joining any of Drosse’s events are told to contact him directly by emailing rdrosse@twcny.rr.com or calling the FOGB at (315) 343-4565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.