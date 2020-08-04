Oswego County man awaits extradition to Florida for alleged involvement in murder

OSWEGO — An Oswego County man was arrested over the weekend for his alleged connection to Florida murder, police have announced.
Oswego County Sheriff’s officials told The Palladium-Times Tuesday morning the case of Jesse Roe, 23, of Cleveland, New York, is ongoing and as such, many details are being withheld for the moment to protect the investigatory integrity.
After an “extensive” and “multi-agency” effort, Roe was taken into custody on July 29 as a “fugitive from justice,” the sheriff’s office said. Roe was wanted by the state of Florida on an arrest warrant for the charge of second-degree accessory after the fact to murder, according to police.
Roe was arraigned the same night and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition.
This story is developing and will be updated.
