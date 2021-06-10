Oswego County Humane Society Shop & Play Raffle returns to kick off summer

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Humane Society announces the return of the Oswego County Shop & Play Raffle to kick off the summer. Items have been donated and purchased from local businesses to promote support for the both the organization and the community.
This raffle is hands off and winners will be notified by the communication preference of their choice.
To date, there are 28 items in the raffle. Winners will be drawn on July 1. The first person drawn will have the choice of any of the items on the list. The second will then choose from remaining raffles until each item is claimed.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each in office, online, or by calling 315-207-1070. Visit www.oswegohumane.org/events for more details and to view the most up to date list of items.
• Burke’s Home Center, $25 gift certificate
• Burke’s Home Center, $25 gift certificate
• Blue Moon Grill, $20 gift card
• Green Planet Grocery, $20 gift certificate
• Canale’s Restaurant, $25 gift card
• Hardware Café (Fair Haven), $50 gift card
• Hardware Café (Fair Haven), $50 gift card
• The Cidery, (Fair Haven), $50 gift card
• Bayview Wellness Center, 1 Hour Massage gift card
• Kristen’s Kitchen, Battle Island Golf Course- $40 gift card
• Kristen’s Kitchen, Battle Island Golf Course- $40 gift card
• Clarion Hotel, overnight stay & $30 gift card at G.S. Steamers Restaurant
• Price Chopper, $50 gift certificate
• Price Chopper, $50 gift certificate
• 1 case mixed white wine (12 bottles)
• Walmart, $100 gift card
• Murdock’s, hiking backpack with people and dog accessories
• PetSmart, $25 gift card
• Subway, $25 gift card
• Ontario Orchards, $25 gift card
• Lighthouse Lanes, $25 gift card
• Stewarts Shops, $50 gift card
• Google Play, $25
• Visa Gift Card, $50
• McDonalds, 2x One extra value meal or happy meal
• Gibby’s Irish Pub, $50 in drink chips
• Woodchuck Saloon, $25 gift certificate
• the river’s end bookstore, $25 gift card
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.