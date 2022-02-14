OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Fulton that offer pediatric doses for children ages 5-11.
On Tuesdays, today and Feb. 22, pediatric clinics will be held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, from 2-3:30 p.m. for children ages 5-11 to receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.
On Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and 23, additional clinics are scheduled at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Feb. 16 clinic offers first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone 12 and older, and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its booster dose to anyone 18 and older. The Feb. 23 clinic offers first, second, and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, a clinic is scheduled at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pediatric first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to children ages 5-11, along with first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and older.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, a clinic is planned at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W. First St., from 3:30-6 p.m. First and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered for children ages 5-11. Individuals 12 and older can receive a first, second, or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times. For details and a full list of upcoming clinics, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Facemasks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the county’s vaccination clinics.
At-home test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message for a staff person to return your call.
