Oswego County Historical Society looks for rebound post-COVID

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Historical Society marked its 125 anniversary over the weekend, with the all-volunteer group intending to make a full comeback from a pandemic pause on many of its activities.
History enthusiasts gathered at the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center Saturday to review a year full of changes at the Richardson-Bates House Museum, the longest-standing public museum in the city, operated mostly by the society’s 193 volunteers.
The volunteers have looked over the historic Italian villa located on East Third Street since 1946 and have made significant strides in digitizing historic records and photographs that are emblematic of the history of the greater Oswego County area.
While the museum remains closed until further notice, a tentative re-opening date scheduled for this week hinges on repairs to one of the bathroom’s vintage sinks, OCHS President Mary Kay Stone told society members. She remained optimistic about the future of the historic tourist destination, but the museum’s closure has contributed to the Historical Society running on a budget deficit for this year. Despite that, Stone said membership and donation funds are steady.
“We haven’t been able to open so there has been no admittance (fees) and we haven’t been able to host a real fundraiser in the way we have always wanted to have it,” Stone said referring to events like classic movie nights being difficult to host due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions in New York over the last year. “We are hoping for a rebound this year.”
The volunteer group adapted to the conditions set by health and safety guidelines, transforming some of their popular events like the “Not So Silent” auction into an outdoor “Landmark Lawn Sale.”
“We are having another (lawn sale) this year, using the same process,” Stone said. “We are asking people for donations and setting the sale outside.”
Another way for the Historical Society to stay active was to pivot to a digital tour model.
“We did Facebook Live events, with some of our members doing tours of the museum,” Stone said. “It was a nice way to adapt and keep people involved.”
Helping the state preserve important Oswego County heritage documents was also one of the largest projects the Historical Society embarked on in 2020. The volunteers secured grants from the Museum Association of New York and the Northern New York Library Network in order to acquire a flatbed scanner and a 10TB hard drive, as well as hiring assistants who created guides and instruction manuals for volunteers to digitally archive the historic collections.
“Our city directories are sought after and our Mary Walker and Emergency Refugee Shelter collections are nationally known,” Stone said, noting these collections contain hundreds of documents, papers, photos and scrapbooks that help tell the story of the Empire State. “I think that is what helped us get the grant.”
Oswego Common Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, also congratulated OCHS on their anniversary, issuing a proclamation on behalf of the city to commemorate the importance of preserving the Port City’s history.
“The mayor and common council recognize the importance of history in our community, and we certainly want to congratulate and commend the Historical Society,” Corradino said. “If you think about it there are many communities that don’t have the history that we have in Oswego.”
