Oswego County FCU to open new branch on Oswego's west side

OSWEGO — The former Kraftees College Town at 242 W. Seneca St. in Oswego will soon become the new Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) west side branch.
“We are excited to have a west branch presence open again,” OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart said.
The current OCFCU west branch — located at 300 W. First St. — has been closed to the public due to the space’s size, and has been operating exclusively as a drive-thru location since March 2020.
According to Carhart, the new 5,000-square-foot branch will provide clients with a larger space to “do everything you can at all of our other branches” while having adequate room for social distancing.
At the new branch, customers will be able to utilize safe deposit boxes for the first time at a west side branch. It will also feature loan offices, six teller windows, a drive-thru, and more.
Carhart said the OCFCU location at the 300 W. First St. doesn’t have enough room for offices and to make up for the lack of space, the OCFCU has been renting space near the Seneca Condos building at 1 W. Seneca St.
“We’ve been looking for space and we haven’t found anything in the area that was going to allow for what we can do, and when this building presented itself, it was ideal for us,” Carhart said.
The lot was purchased from the former owners — Kraft Real Estate LLC — for nearly $600,000 in June 2020 with plans to renovate the interior thoroughly, Carhart said.
To complete the renovations, Carhart contracted again with Syracuse-based S.J. Thomas Inc. They were responsible for renovating OCFCU’s Fulton and Mexico branches.
“The goal is to give them a quality product that I think they are going to be happy with,” Project Superintendent Joe Mulhauser said.
The project broke ground late last year, and is expected to finish by the end of April, Mulhauser said. All that remains to be done in the building is “fine-tuning,” he said, such as the flooring, final coats of paint, and the ceiling.
“We have a good couple of months of work left to do,” Carhart said.
Once fully operational, OCFCU would vacate the current West First Street branch and the rented offices, Carhart said. He anticipates that the staff would be relocated to the new site.
“The new space will give us a great opportunity to put the two buildings together and give us some room to grow,” Carhart said.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he is excited to see the city’s new developments alongside other recently completed or in-development construction.
“The new location for Oswego County FCU is an excellent location and starts some positive development on the far west end of the state Route 104 corridor,” Barlow said. “There’s been a clear need for more space for the credit union as they serve so many people here in Oswego, and the new location will make it more accessible and easier for so many people.”
Carhart said he anticipates the branch to be operational by mid-May, and as the completion date draws closer, more details will be announced. No official closing date for the West First Street branch has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.