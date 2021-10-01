SANDY CREEK — With the seasons changing and another summer gone without an Oswego County Fair, fair organizers are looking to provide a new annual family festival that embraces autumn in Oswego County.
The inaugural Family Fall Festival will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Fall-themed kid and family activities, local vendors, live entertainment, food and carnival rides will occupy the fairgrounds, located at 291 Ellisburg St. in Sandy Creek, throughout the free three-day event, according to acting Fair President Harold Smith Jr.
According to Smith, this is the first “large-scale” event held at the fairgrounds in nearly two-years, with the 2020 and 2021 county fairs canceled due to the pandemic. Smith said fair organizers were looking to make up for the loss of those events.
“People are itching to get out now and families want to do something in Oswego County,” he said, referring to the canceled Oswego County Fair, 2021 Harborfest and other similar events throughout the county. “We decided to do something for families and keep it at a low cost.”
However, while Smith expressed excitement for the return of fun in the community, COVID’s recent resurgence was something organizers couldn’t ignore. According to the Oswego County Health Department, there are more than 500 active cases in the county as of Monday — the most recent data from local health officials.
Smith said organizers were making preparations to keep the festival as “safe as possible.”
“Everything (will be) spaced far enough apart,” Smith told The Palladium-Times this week, highlighting how doors will be open on buildings to increase ventilation. “(We want people to) feel more comfortable and to not be on top of each other.”
The festival will have a free children’s area with pumpkin and face painting, giveaways, beanbag throwing, basketball hoops and a bike raffle, Smith said. Entering the bike raffle, which is scheduled for Oct. 3, will be incredible easy according to Smith, who noted children who participate in any of the activities will automatically be entered for a chance to win a bike.
Local entertainment company Ontario Amusements will have carnival rides and attractions set up throughout the fairgrounds, according to event officials.
One of the headlining activities Smith said he was excited for is the first Scarecrow Contest — an event he envisions generations of families enjoying.
“I want to make sure the kids have something to do, look forward to and be one thing they will remember (even) when they're older,” Smith said. “Some younger kids are too bored at home and I wanted to do something they can do for themselves and be proud to show the general public.”
The free contest is hosted through the Oswego County Cornell Cooperative Extension and, according to OCCCE 4-H coordinator Linda Brosch, the contest is an opportunity for people to “find the autumn spirit” while also engaging in a fun event.
The contest is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. Oct. 1 until 1 p.m. Oct. 3. During that time participants create an “original family friendly” scarecrow standing between four and seven-feet-tall and will be judged based on originality, workmanship and general appearance, Brosch said.
The festival will also feature a wide range of local musical talent, according to festival Music Coordinator Brian Snyder.
“One of the biggest things is finding local talent,” Snyder said. “There are a lot of local artists around here that don’t get any notoriety at all.”
Kicking off the live performances Friday is local musician Cailey Robbins at 5 p.m., followed by Josh Deacons at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s features a heavy emphasis on local musical talent, organizers said. The lineup includes: Robbins and her family at 10 a.m., The Misfits at 12:30 p.m., Bubbles the Fairy at the Lil Pumpkin Barn at 1 p.m., Josh Deacons again at 3 p.m., local artist Mike White at 5 p.m., a line dancing performance at 6:30 p.m. and Scott Ridgeway and Steve Woolson at 7 p.m. in the lead up to a 7:30 p.m. fireworks show.
Sunday’s entertainment kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Johnson School of Irish Dancing, followed by the United Wesleyan Worship Team on center stage and Jeff the Magician at the Lil Pumpkin Barn at noon. The Grace Point Worship Team will start at 1 p.m. and The Misfits will close out performances at 2 p.m., according to Snyder.
Smith said this festival — which is the first festival he is leading — was a good way to ease the community back into festival fun and represented a “stepping stone” for organizers preparing for a larger Oswego County Fair celebration next year. .
“We’re starting small,” Smith said of the jam-packed weekend. “We plan on being much bigger next year. It’s a stepping-stone for us to get ready for the 2022 fair. This is not as big as the fair will be.”
For more information visit www.oswegocountyfair.com or the county fair’s Facebook page.
