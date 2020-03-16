Oswego County event and organization closures, cancellations and postponements

Editor's note: This is an incomplete, in-progress list tracking closures, cancellations, postponements and other schedule changes due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. For additions, e-mail editor@palltimes.com.
Outrun Autism 5k
Postponed until May 2. Deadline to register now moved to April 30. For information, email juliechetney@yahoo.com or visit www.auyertiming.com
Oswego Public Library
Closed until further notice. All programs and meetings are cancelled. For more info, visit www.oswegopubliclibrary.org and on social media.
City Easter Egg hunt
Postponed until May 9. Follow Oswego Easter Egg Hunt on Facebook for more details.
Oswego City Council
All meetings, regularly scheduled for Monday evenings, will be conducted via teleconference. Mayor Billy Barlow says details are forthcoming within 24 hours.
Oswego Sunrise Rotary
Regular 6:30 a.m. meetings have been suspended, according to President Don Todd.
Oswego Music Hall
Concerts scheduled for March 20 and 21 have been cancelled. April and May shows are still on until further notice. Visit www.oswegomusichall.com for more info.
Maple Weekend
The 25th annual Maple Weekend is cancelled at all 187 locations across the state.
CAC WingFest
The Oswego County Child Advocacy Center has postponed its annual WingFest from April 4 to May 9.
Bev’s and Rudy’s
Bev’s Dairy Treat opening postponed until further notice. Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In opening postponed until March 25.
Oswego Players
Performance of “Dearly Departed,” scheduled for March 27-29, is cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Meatball Madness
Fifth annual March Meatball Madness presented by the United Baptist Church of Scriba to benefit Mexico Blessings in a Backpack is postponed. Donations can still be sent to the United Baptist Church of Scriba, 5111 state Route 104E, Oswego. Note on the check “Blessings in a Backpack.”
Salvation Army
People will be now be served meals in delivery boxes or bags instead of gathering inside buildings for a sit-down meal. Requesting donations of needs additional resources, like rubber gloves, surgical masks, and additional cleaning supplies. Guest Chef Dinner with Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-in is cancelled.
Oswego County Historical Society
Women’s History Month program, set to begin March 22, has been postponed.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow
Limited office hours, please call or e-mail ahead for appointments at 315-946-5166 or manktelowb@nyassembly.gov.
CCC Harlequin Productions
The Cayuga Community College performances of “Jill Trent, Science Sleuth” scheduled for March 20 and March 21 have been cancelled.
Art Association
The Oswego Art Association is closed, including the Lakeside Statewide Juried Arts Exhibit and Art with Coffee.
Reading League
The Reading League and Oswego County Literacy Initiative have cancelled the breakfast scheduled for April 2, 2020.
AARP Tax-Aide
AThe AARP has suspended its Tax-Aide program until further notice. For more information or help, visit www.aarpfoundation.com.
Marine Sanctuary advisory council
The meeting of the Great Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, is cancelled. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said rescheduling information will be released when it is available.
Elk’s Friday Fish Fry
The Oswego Benevolent Protective Order of Elks has cancelled its weekly Friday night fish fry meals for the season.
Operation Oswego County/COIDA
Operation Oswego County and the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency will be closed to the public, effective immediately, until further notice.
Cornell Cooperative
The sixth annual Ag Awareness Day, scheduled for April 1 at the Mexico VFW has been cancelled. For more info, facebook.com/OswegoCCE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.