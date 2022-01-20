OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department recently changed its COVID-19 reporting format due to changes in COVID-19 activity.
Following an issue with determining an accurate percentage of positive cases with some at-home tests not being reported, the county health department has been working with the state reporting systems to “replace previous reports” with new data.
From Jan. 10 to Jan. 18, there were 2,438 county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, according to lab/provider reports and at-home testing reports. There were six more COVID-19 deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). The county total is now 157.
“There were some minor mismatches with at-home test reporting to state reporting systems and the county’s new portal,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said. “The health department has now reviewed these databases to update and revise the reports we have issued since Jan. 5, which is when at-home test reporting began. We continue to make every effort to process and verify the data and make updates as necessary.”
Here are updated numbers from the past week, now that the county “distinguishes” between positive tests from at-home testing and lab-reported testing:
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Number of lab/provider tests: 965
Number of lab/provider results: 159
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.48%
Number of at-home positive test results: 80
Monday, Jan. 17:
Number of lab/provider tests: 827
Number of lab/provider results: 145
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 17.53%
Number of at-home positive test results: 56
Sunday, Jan. 16:
Number of lab/provider tests: 505
Number of lab/provider results: 159
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 31.49%
Number of at-home positive test results: 34
Saturday, Jan. 15:
Number of lab/provider tests: 876
Number of lab/provider results: 261
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 29.79%
Number of at-home positive test results: 33
Friday, Jan. 14
Number of lab/provider tests: 1,274
Number of lab/provider results: 231
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.13%
Number of at-home positive test results: 57
Thursday, Jan. 13:
Number of lab/provider tests: 1,299
Number of lab/provider results: 288
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 22.17%
Number of at-home positive test results: 42
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
Number of lab/provider tests: 1,021
Number of lab/provider results: 316
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 30.95%
Number of at-home positive test results: 11
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
Number of lab/provider tests: 1,221
Number of lab/provider results: 240
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 19.66%
Number of at-home positive test results: 15
Monday, Jan. 10:
Number of lab/provider tests: 965
Number of lab/provider results: 293
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 30.36%
Number of at-home positive test results: 18
In addition to the updated numbers, the OCHD stated that 39 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, according to state reports. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.
The county also released the distribution of the 39 patients who were hospitalized: 7.69% are 0 to 18 years old, 12.82% are 19 to 45, 35.90% are 46 to 64, and 43.59% are 65 and older.
OCHD also stated that 51.28% of the hospitalized cases were not vaccinated or fully vaccinated, while 38.46% were inoculated but didn’t have their booster. Only 10.26% were fully vaccinated with a booster or third dose.
“Daily positive cases remain high this last week, which means the virus is still active,” Huang said. “I urge you to get fully vaccinated if you are able. The vaccine protects against serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
The COVID-19 update report also noted that 32,618 county residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the vaccine.
“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19. … The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19,” Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke said. “As at-home COVID-19 testing becomes more prevalent, it’s important for people to notify their primary care provider if their result is positive.”
Also with the increase of at-home COVID-19 testing, Oswego County has built a web portal to report those test results (https://treasurerforms.oswegocounty.com/Forms/Report-Positive-COVID-Lab-Tests). Only positive tests need to be reported, and those who test through a lab or health care provider do not need to report to the portal.
Residents who test positive at a medical provider’s office, pharmacy or urgent care and need isolation orders, or need isolation/quarantine release forms, can get those from the county’s online portal, as well.
At-home test kits can be ordered from the federal government, and every U.S. household is eligible to obtain four free at-home test kits (https://www.covidtests.gov/).
