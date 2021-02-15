Oswego County Dairy Princess Bonoffski competes Tuesday for state crown

OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Dairy Princess Taylor Bonoffski will compete Tuesday in the 58th annual New York State Dairy Princess Pageant against 11 other county princesses.
The pageant will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA.
The New York State Dairy Princess and two alternates will travel the state as ambassadors for the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) representing farms, training other country princesses and going to large events to promote the dairy industry, said Dawn Houppert, an ADANE industry promotions specialist.
“This is a stepping stone for them to do what they believe in,” Houppert said.
There hasn’t been an Oswego County winner in the state pageant’s history, but Bonoffski is confident she can change that.
“I’m not too nervous about working with the other girls and trying to compete with (them),” Bonoffski said.
Fulton native Bonoffski, 18, has been involved with the dairy industry since she was 5 years old. She said her interest began while watching her cousin work with cattle at their farm, Vision Hope Dairy LLC in Pulaski.
From that point, the importance of the farmers’ hard work and dedication and the industry’s nutritional values became apparent to her. During her early teenage years, her aunt showed her the dairy princess competition and she knew this was how she could help the industry.
“(I was) just noticing all the hard work involved and it got me thinking, ‘Wow, this needs to be shown to the public,’” Bonoffski said.
According to Houppert, the smaller county pageants mirror the larger contest in many ways. Contenders must go through a short one-on-one interview with the judges, complete a written examination and a public speech in front of all pageant onlookers.
Bonoffski said she was nervous about the challenges but remembered why she was there and those she was representing. Taking that all into account, she pushed on to overcome her fears and become the county’s dairy princess.
“I was nervous at the time to get the title because of the speeches and the public speaking aspect,” Bonoffski said. “But over the years, I have learned to overcome that fear and now it’s one of my favorite parts.”
As a dairy princess, Bonoffski serves as a spokeswoman and leading advocate for the local dairy industry. Her responsibilities include promoting the industry’s benefits, impacts the state’s economy and how farmers care for their animals.
She would do this by leading interested community members through guided tours on local farms, presenting at local schools and more.
Last year, however, Bonoffski said that due to COVID restrictions, many of the dairy princess responsibilities were altered. She said that she would interview the farmers in place of touring farms and write articles about them.
As a state princess, Bonoffski would do those tasks on top of promoting the key ideas about the industry statewide.
Houppert said that two alternates are selected along with a state princess because of the workload. ADANE doesn’t want the responsibilities to control their lives.
“It is much easier with a team of three to cover the entire state than just one. Additionally, because the girls are school-age, we (want them to) put school and family first,” Houppert said.
She added that she was initially worried that this year’s state pageant wouldn’t be able to be held because of COVID-19 restrictions, but was relieved they figured out a way to host the event. The competition will be a “scaled-down, in-person version.”
Compared to the usual 400-plus in attendance, this year’s pageant will have about 25 people — essential staff and the contestants.
Bonoffski said she is preparing for the competition this year by studying product knowledge for the written component and refining her speech, which she hinted would focus on consumer confidence in dairy products, their benefits and safety.
“If I win, I would feel very honored and just excited to promote the industry,” Bonoffski said.
After completing the nursing program at Cayuga Community College, she said she plans to stick with the dairy industry and help future princesses develop programs and events to continue her passion for spreading awareness.
Visit the ADANE’s Facebook page on Tuesday at 6 p.m., to see the contest live streamed at Facebook.com/AmericanDairyNE.
