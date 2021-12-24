OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department increased COVID-19 reporting this week due to the recent surge in positive cases.
Full weekly reports will continue to be issued on Mondays, while reports on testing, new cases and positivity rates will now be issued Tuesdays through Fridays going forward.
In Wednesday’s report, reflecting data collected on Tuesday, Dec. 21, there were 889 people tested Tuesday with 116 new positive cases, a positivity rate of 12.9 percent.
County health officials urge residents to take action now to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Get vaccinated if you are able.
• Wear a facemask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
• Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
• Social distance when possible.
• Wash your hands often.
• Follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours will be limited through the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays only. It will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.