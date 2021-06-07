Roughly ½ of population vaccinated
OSWEGO — As higher vaccination rates and warmer weather drive out the virus, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County fell below 50 this week for the first time since November, a more than 95 percent decline from the early January peak.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County peaked above 1,300 in mid-January following a steep surge that started in early November. With more than 50,000 county residents completing a vaccination series since the start of the year, coupled with what is believed to be a seasonal decline in viral activity, cases started to fall precipitously in late January before settling around 150 by mid-February and finally falling below 100 in late May.
The latest data from the Oswego County Health Department counted 32 active positive cases of the coronavirus among county residents as of Friday afternoon, down from 45 on Thursday.
“With our seven-day accumulated new case counts in a downward trend, Oswego County is now in the ‘moderate’ community transmission group,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said referencing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “This is our community’s collective achievement and evidence of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”
More than 8,080 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oswego County since the start of the pandemic in mid-March last year. More than 75 percent of all cases in Oswego County occurred between the start of November 2020 and the end of March 2021, with more than 15 percent of all cases active when viral activity peaked in the county on Jan. 16.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the second-straight day of record low single-day and seven-day positivity rates, noting the seven-day statewide positivity rate fell to 0.56 percent, down more than 90 percent from post-holiday peak of 7.94 percent on Jan. 4. New York’s seven-day average positivity rate is the lowest in the nation over the past few days, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Among the state’s 10 regions and New York City boroughs, Central New York and Finger Lakes continue to have the highest positivity rates in the state. The two regions are the only areas in the state with positivity rates above 1 percent.
“We’re working night and day to beat back this pandemic and reach the light at the end of the tunnel, but the key remains vaccinations and we need to get as many shots in arms as possible in every corner of this state,” Cuomo said Friday of the state’s efforts to stamp out the virus. “Our numbers are trending in the right direction and much of the economy has been reopened but we cannot lose sight of our vaccination goals. For everyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, remember that you don’t just protect yourself with the shot — you protect family, friends and our state, so make an appointment of walk into a site today.”
As COVID-19 cases decline and pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, local officials cautioned individuals to remain diligent in personal protection measures.
“With restrictions lifted, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, especially if they are not vaccinated,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and abandon safety practices.”
Vaccinations have increased significantly over the last two months, with more than 30,000 Oswego County residents completing an inoculation schedule since the end of March when the eligibility age was lowered to 30. More than 50,000 Oswego County residents have now completed a one- or two-shot vaccination series, with another nearly 8,000 starting a two-shot schedule.
Statewide, more than 9.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, with another 1.6 million receiving at least one shot. More than 65 percent of the state population 18 and older have started a vaccination schedule, with Oswego County lagging slightly behind at roughly 60 percent.
Huang notes, however, the county is ahead of the state average for residents age 65 and older, though lagging on the overall rate.
“I encourage everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get their shot,” Huang said in a statement this week. “The vaccines are safe and effective. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. They are also widely available now. They are free and do not require health insurance.”
The Oswego County Health Department, along with pharmacies and other health care providers across the county, continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines. County health officials said individuals who may be reluctant to sign up for the vaccine due to a lack of health insurance should know there is no charge for the vaccine at health department clinics.
“The small administrative fee that gets billed to health insurance is not charged to individuals,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin. “No one will be turned away for lack of health insurance or the inability to pay the fee. All you need is an appointment and proof of age.”
Transportation to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites is also available through a partnership with the county and Oswego County Opportunities by calling (315) 598-1514. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The next county Health Department vaccination clinic is scheduled for June 11 at Oswego High School. To make an appointment visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
