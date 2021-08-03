Oswego County COVID cases double in week

OSWEGO — The resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the globe has reached Oswego County, with the number of lab-confirmed active cases of the coronavirus doubling in the past week from 25 to 56, according to county Health Department data.
The Oswego County Health Department announced 56 active cases of COVID-19 in county residents on Monday, up from 25 a week ago and just three at the start of July. The rise in local cases mirrors the recent state and national trend — largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant — and has led to a reprisal of mask mandates and other coronavirus-related restrictions in some parts of the U.S., but Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said decisions on mask mandates and other restrictions would be left to local governments.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the weekly accumulated case counts have steadily increased in recent weeks, from less than 10 per week in early July to 52 during the past week. Huang called the increase in cases “concerning,” and said despite a lack of virus sequencing data for local cases the recent spike is likely related to the Delta variant, which duplicates and becomes transmissible more quickly after attaching to a host.
“The rise is likely associated with the Delta variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the country in recent months,” Huang said. “This variant is more infectious than other strains that have circulated previously. While some of our newly diagnosed cases have been fully vaccinated people, it is important to remember that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Huang noted the available vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant and pointed out the proportion of reported cases is “much higher in non-vaccinated populations.”
“Most fully vaccinated cases are mild and not severe enough to require hospitalization,” the health director said.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oswego County and New York are far lower than the highs of mid-January, but among the highest active case totals since May.
Cuomo in a press conference Monday encouraged New Yorkers to get vaccinated to avoid the reinstatement of coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and travel. Cuomo pointed out there’s been a four-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past month and the number of hospitalizations have doubled.
“New Yorkers saw the movie,” Cuomo said, referring to the rise of COVID cases in 2020. “You know how this turns out.”
Rising cases of COVID-19 are not confined to New York. The Associated Press reported Florida over the weekend set records for the most new daily cases and current hospitalizations, surpassing totals from July of last year.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated. Though the vaccine cannot prevent individuals from potentially spreading the virus, the vaccine does protect against severe disease and death. Huang said the higher the rate of vaccination, the less likely the virus is to spread unchecked and continue to mutate.
“If we vaccinate fast there’s less chance for viruses to invade human beings and reduce the chance of variants,” Huang said. “If we slow down our vaccinations there are more chances the virus can invade people and have more chances to produce new variants.”
Though the rate of vaccinations has slowed over the past month, Huang said the county Health Department has seen an increased number of people at recent vaccine clinics.
The Oswego County Health Department is holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered. Walk-ins are welcome, but online pre-registration is appreciated. For more information visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call (315) 349-3330.
Huang noted the county Health Department is also working with health care providers across the county. He said individuals could also reach out to primary care physicians and pharmacies for the vaccine.
(1) comment
I saw a map of the US, with dark red showing the places with the most increase in infection. They didn't use blue because that would be oxymoronic.
