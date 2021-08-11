Oswego County COVID cases continue to rise

OSWEGO — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oswego County continued to rise over the past week, an upward trend that comes after months of declining cases followed the release of effective vaccines.
According to the Oswego County Health Department, 104 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week. There are currently 111 active positive cases of COVID-19 in the county — up from less than 10 a month ago and as few as three in early July — and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed Oswego County’s community transmission risk level as ‘substantial,’ up from ‘moderate’ in recent weeks.
The 111 active cases are nearly double the 56 reported a week ago, which was more than double the 25 active cases reported the week prior.
“We have seen weekly accumulated case counts steadily increase in recent weeks,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said.
“The rise is likely associated with the Delta variant of the coronavirus which has been spreading across the country,” Huang said.
Huang last week called the increase in cases “concerning” and continued to urge residents to seek out COVID-19 vaccines. Huang said the vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant and pointed out the proportion of reported cases is “much higher in non-vaccinated populations.”
“Most fully vaccinated cases are mild and not severe enough to require hospitalization,” he said.
The local trend of rising cases follows the national trend, also largely attributed to the Delta variant, with nearly 100,000 Americans testing positive for COVID-19 each day since the start of August, according to CDC data. Prior to August, daily case totals near 100,000 had not been seen since February.
Across New York, more than 3,000 individuals have tested positive daily for the coronavirus over the past week, nearly 10-fold the case counts seen throughout June and early July. Though a fraction of the highs seen in early 2021, the 3,000 case threshold reached each day over the past week had not been surpassed since May 7.
Huang noted the Delta variant is more infectious than previous strains of the virus that have circulated.
According to the CDC, the variant is also more transmissible and some data also suggests the Delta variant may cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated persons. The Delta variant is now the predominant strain of the virus in the U.S.
The CDC recently issued updated guidance recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of high or substantial transmission, which Oswego County is now considered. The CDC recommends the vaccine for unvaccinated individuals.
Huang noted earlier this week the county Health Department “highly recommends that vaccinated and unvaccinated persons wear face masks at their workplace and all indoor public spaces they visit or patronize.” Oswego County governmental facilities, however, will continue the current practice of recommending but not requiring masks for employees and members of the public who are fully vaccinated.
“Masks and social distancing are required for employees and members of the public who are not fully vaccinated,” the health director said.
Huang continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated, calling it “effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
“For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late,” he said. “You can still get vaccinated to protect yourselves, protect your family and friends and protect our community.”
Since monitoring started in March 2020, more than 8,300 Oswego County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, or slightly more than 7 percent of the population.
Ninety-three Oswego County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 and related complications, according to county data.
The county Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic today from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego. The two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be administered to individuals aged 12 and older, and anyone attending should plan to return on Sept. 1 for the second dose.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments and online registration are preferred. Individuals can call (315) 349-3330 to make an appointment or visit http://health.oswegcounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”
