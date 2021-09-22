Total Oswego County COVID-19 case count surpasses 10,000 since the start of the pandemic
OSWEGO — One hundred Oswego County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications as coronavirus infections continue to increase, according to county health department data.
The 100th death recorded this week marks the seventh death since the start of August, following a five-month period, from March to August, in which only four Oswego County residents died in relation to the coronavirus. According to the state Department of Health (DOH), nursing home residents account for more than half of the Oswego County deaths.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang expressed sorrow for the death of another resident and expressed condolences to the loved ones and family of the individual.
“While every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this virus, this marks the 100th death of Oswego County,” Huang said in a statement. “It is a stark reminder that the COVID-19 virus remains rampant in our county, and we must all do what we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, offered his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased in a prerecorded statement released Tueday. Weatherup called the 100th death of an Oswego County resident "a glaring reminder that COVID-19 is widespread in the county."
More than 400 Oswego County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, continuing the now multi-month climb from single-digit, active cases in the county to hundreds of new cases each week. Since the start of August, more than 2,000 new cases have emerged in Oswego County, nearly one-fifth of the 10,195 total cases recorded in the county since March 2020.
The 412 new cases recorded over the past week marked the fourth consecutive week of 300 or more positive cases, according to the Oswego County Health Department. Health officials reported 482 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday — up from a low of just three in July — and hospitalizations increased three-fold in the last week compared to the previous seven-day period.
The county’s community transmission level remains high, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“With this latest surge, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not,” Weatherup said. “Now is not the time to abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, it is time to get your shot to protect yourself, your family and friends and your community.”
Huang pointed out the influx in new daily case counts put the county above the 10,000-case threshold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Active cases in Oswego County have averaged more than 400 over the past five weeks, according to health department data, a number well below the January highs but among the highest recorded since early February.
Roughly one in four new Oswego County cases are among school-aged children, Huang told The Palladium-Times on Tuesday, but noted there’s thus far been no evidence of significant viral spread within county schools. The “disease burden has shifted" in recent months, Huang said, from older adults to younger residents, in part due to higher rates of vaccination among adults.
Huang said despite the case counts rising to levels not seen in months, the impact on the community has not been as dramatic, largely due to vaccinations. Huang said vaccinations have decreased the death toll and lowered the percent age of infected individuals ending up in the hospital, but urged residents to remain vigilant about protecting themselves and their families from the virus.
“I strongly urge people to protect themselves in public spaces, follow health guidance and get vaccinated,” Huang said.
Across the county, more than 40 percent of vaccine-eligible residents have not been vaccinated yet, according to the county Health Department. Huang noted individuals who are unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, are at a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, suffering from severe illness, becoming hospitalized and dying.
Case counts across New York remain elevated as well, according to DOH data released Tuesday. More than 5,200 New Yorkers tested positive in the 24-hour period leading up to Tuesday, with more than 2,400 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.
“Though we continue to make progress in our fight against COVID, it is important to take precautions to ensure the variants don’t take us backward,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Monday. “Wash your hands, wear a mask and if you have yet to do so, get your vaccination. These measures, the vaccine especially, are the best way to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.”
Forty-one individuals in New York died due to coronavirus-related complications in the 24-hour period leading up to Monday. More than 207,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the U.S. on Sept. 20, far surpassing the seven-day average of 137,000 daily cases. Recent daily case counts are the highest since early 2021.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 stands at more than 677,000, with more than 44,000 deaths in New York.
The Oswego County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic Wednesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.
Walk-ins are welcome, but county officials say appointments and online pre-registration is preferred. Individuals can call (315) 349-3330 to make an appointment, or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted there.
