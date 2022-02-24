OSWEGO COUNTY — A series of drive-thru events planned in the coming weeks will give Oswego County residents opportunities to pick up at-home COVID-19 test kits.
The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) and Fire Coordinator’s Office worked with local first responder agencies to develop a distribution plan to reach every corner of the county. These community partners continue to distribute more than 30,000 at-home tests kits at various sites around the county.
“At-home testing can help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and allow for earlier detection and better outcomes for those who are infected,” said EMO Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “EMO and the fire coordinator are partnering with fire departments throughout the county to make at-home test kits available to residents over the next few weeks.”
Eight fire departments are holding drive-thru test kit giveaways now through March 19. During the current round of distribution, four test kits will be made available to each vehicle while supplies last.
Test kits are available to Oswego County residents only and residents can attend any of the following distribution events:
Friday, Feb. 25
2-5 p.m., Oswego Town Fire Department
2-6 p.m., Oswego City Fire Department
Saturday, Feb. 26
Noon-2 p.m., Parish Fire Department, 16 Union St., Parish; 315-625-7411. Enter at Church Street, exit onto Union Street.
Saturday, March 5
9 a.m. to noon, Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6025 S. Main St., Sandy Creek; 315-387-5421. Enter at Park Street, exit onto U.S. Route 11.
Noon-2 p.m., Parish Fire Department
Saturday, March 12
9 a.m. to noon, Sandy Creek Fire Department
Saturday, March 19
9 a.m. to noon, Sandy Creek Fire Department
At-home test kits are also being distributed to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics administered by the Oswego County Health Department, and the county is working with municipalities, schools, nursing homes and other organizations to ensure testing is available to as many residents as possible.
For more information about these distribution events, go to www.oswegocounty.com and scroll down to the “Calendar of Events” or call the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office at 315-349-8800.
