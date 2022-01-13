OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced a change to the number of new positive cases for the week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, which was originally reported Monday.
The correct number of positive cases for that week is 2,157. The change was due to the removal of positive tests which were already reported earlier in the week. On Jan. 4, after duplicates were removed, the actual number of new positives for that day was 205.
All of the numbers reported below include all “lab-confirmed” test results and only positive reports from at-home testing. Since some at-home test results are not being reported, “an accurate calculation of the county’s positive percentage rage is unable to be reported.”
OCHD also stated that the department is working to separate positive at-home test results to “accurately determine the county’s positivity rate.”
Here are some of the other corrections:
From Friday, Jan. 7:
Number of people tested: 1,385
Number of positive cases: 414
From Sunday, Jan. 9:
Number of people tested: 970
Number of positive cases: 222
The numbers from Monday include 965 people tested, and 311 positive tests.
The county also released its results from Tuesday, which saw over 1,000 people test. A total of 1,221 people were tested, and 255 of those tests came back positive.
“In recent weeks, we began issuing daily reports as COVID-19 activity increased, making every effort to get this information out to the public in a timely way,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said. “We follow up by continuing to process and verify the data and make corrections when issues are found at a later date, as is the case today.”
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
