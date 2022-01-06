VOLNEY — The Oswego County Airport will receive $159,000 in federal funds to put toward infrastructure, Rep. John Katko announced Tuesday.
The funding is part of a $5,460,945 million award from a bipartisan physical infrastructure law for two central New York airports.
Oswego County Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt said airport officials are pleased for the financial assistance and are eager to see who will be overseeing the funds.
“Were anxious to see if those funds will come through the Airport Improvement Plan (AIP),” Schwerdt said. “That will determine how we can spend the money. At this time we’re looking to rehabilitate a runway, along with some potential terminal building improvements.”
Syracuse Hancock International Airport will receive nearly $5,301,945 in funding.
As co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus Infrastructure Working Group, Katko authored the framework for the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), which became law on Nov. 15.
“Today, I’m pleased to announce $5.4 million in federal funding will be delivered to Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Oswego County Airport for improvements to airport infrastructure,” Katko said. “I was proud to vote in support of the bipartisan physical infrastructure bill that provided the funding for these airport improvements and I’m glad to see this law already benefiting our region. With these new funds, Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Oswego County Airport will be able to invest in improvements that make facilities safer and improve the flying experience for central New Yorkers.”
The federal funds may be used for a wide range of projects, including renovations to runways, taxiways, and terminals, or to fund safety and sustainability projects, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.
The Federal Aviation Administration has designated the Oswego County Airport as a general aviation reliever airport for the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
“We appreciate the efforts of Congressman Katko and his fellow lawmakers for their successful negotiation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL),” said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Our airport serves as a critical piece of central New York’s infrastructure. The funds allocated as part of the Airport Infrastructure Grants will not only ensure continued safe and efficient operations, but also allow the airport to position itself for future growth.”
