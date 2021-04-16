Oswego County Airfield approaching the landing strip for their Master Plan

VOLNEY — A draft of the Oswego County Airport’s Master Plan has landed on the desk of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials for approval.
Since 2017, the airport has utilized Syracuse-based consulting firm C&S Companies to compose a comprehensive plan outlining the next roughly 20 years for the airport’s operation. This is the first master plan the airport has had since 2007, according to airport officials.
The 256-page draft of the Oswego County Airport Master Plan was obtained by The Palladium-Times. The plan is “technically sound, practical, and economically feasible,” according to project officials.
“A master plan looks at existing conditions on the airport; it looks at forecasting for what operations you have currently and forecasts out over the next 20 years,” C&S Companies Senior Consultant Joni Steigerwald said. “Based on those forecasts, we determine what you need for those 20 years, and that concludes alternatives and projects that are needed for the airport.”
Steigerwald said C&S has worked closely with the airport management team and utilized local, regional and national data to forecast what projects would be needed in the future.
A few of the “needed developments” slated for completion include improved safety measures throughout the facility, improved signage and constructing new facilities, including an approach to a new market airport officials said they’re incredibly exciting about.
“One of the projects I am looking forward to is the vertiport. It’s basically a helicopter landing pad, but for drones. We are looking at air mobility and drones, and we know that drones are up and coming, and we want to be a part of it,” Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt said.
Oswego County Legislator Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, who serves on the county’s Infrastructure, Facilities & Technology Committee, said she’s excited to see the plan coming to life after working with project officials to develop it since the start. She joined Schwerdt in expressing intrigue about the new drone pad.
“I think drones are interesting, but you really need to know what you’re doing with them,” Lockwood said to Schwerdt.
Schwerdt said he was confident the drone pad would prove to be a valuable asset and said that prior to its installation “a lot of research” would go into it.
According to C&S, the vertiport — or a “heliport for unmanned aircraft systems” as outlined in the plan draft — is part of the second phase of the three-phase master plan. The first phase is set to be completed within the next five years. The second phase is slated to take roughly four years, and phase three will take an additional nine years.
“If we can look to the future and see what projects we probably will need in the future, we can prioritize them,” Schwerdt said.
The draft Master Plan outlined 26 projects in total that are to be completed over the next two decades.
Phase one calls for the repaving of runways, replacing lights, new hangars, septic infrastructure improvements, a new terminal, and more.
Phase two will consist of drainage improvements, new lighting and signage, the drone vertiport, and more hangars.
Phase three will see additional work on the terminal and runways, and more hangars.
Steigerwald said the entire plan costs roughly $46 million to complete all the projects, but described the price tag as a “very high estimate.” Phase one costs about $26 million, phase two is about $6 million, and phase three costs about $14 million. However, the county is not left with the entire bill, Schwerdt and Steigerwald said.
“We are heavily reliant on FAA funding, and to receive funding, you need a current master plan that the FAA approves. They will typically fund projects on the Master Plan,” Schwerdt said.
Steigerwald anticipates the FAA would cover about $27 million through grants and funding from its Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The remaining cost would be covered through state Department of Transportation grants and private/local funding.
According to the FAA website (www.faa.gov), the AIP offers grants to public or private airports for the exclusive purpose of funding “improvements related to enhancing airport safety, capacity, security, and environmental concerns.”
Currently, the Master Plan is in the FAA’s hands and the plan is subject to their approval. If there are any issues with the draft plan, Steigerwald said C&S would make the appropriate changes and re-submit it.
Steigerwald anticipates receiving the FAA’s feedback within the next few months. She said if the plan is approved, work on some of the phase one projects wouldn’t start until next year.
