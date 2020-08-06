Oswego contractor charged with allegedly stealing from properties near job site

ONEIDA — New York State Police say an Oswego contractor stole power tools, building supplies and other items earlier this summer.
Dana J. Boyden, 38, of Oswego, was charged July 30 with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one county of petit larceny, according to a statement by state troopers.
Police allege after Boyden was hired to complete work at a job site in the area of Sylvan Beach in late June 2020, reports began to pile up of property theft in the village and nearby town of Vienna. Another theft, this time in Waterloo, Seneca County, was also reported around the same time. Troopers said Boyden became a “person of interest” due to his employment in the area and the “unique vehicle he operated” which was seen at or near the reported incidents. Officials declined to elaborate on the attributes of the vehicle that contributed to its uniqueness, citing an ongoing investigation.
Police said they obtained and executed a search warrant on Boyden’s home in the city of Oswego and seized “proceeds from several of the incidents” including antique automobile memorabilia, power tools and building supplies.
Boyden was released on appearance tickets and is set to return to Vienna Town Court on Aug. 11. Troopers also thanked “the many community members that worked together to provide integral information” leading to Boyden’s arrest.
