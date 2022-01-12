OSWEGO — The Oswego Visitors Center will be around for another year.
At the Oswego Common Council meeting on Monday, the council voted to extend the city’s lease with Camelot Lodge, LLC for the building, located at 201 W. First St.
“It’s been useful on multiple different fronts,” Mayor Billy Barlow said during the meeting, noting that the building was utilized for much more than tourism.
“Anything from COVID testing, the COVID vaccine, to the home base for the distribution of Blizzard Bucks,” said Barlow. “Multiple local historic organizations have used it over the past month or so as a local history shop.”
Barlow also said that the city has heard interest in small businesses setting up “pop-up shops” at the Visitors Center.
“You can go there if you’re not already located in downtown to learn more about some businesses, then go to the actual business to shop,” said Barlow.
Council President Rob Corradino echoed Barlow’s sentiments, saying the center was useful to the city.
“We ended up using the Visitors Center for more than just visitors,” Corradino said. “It was the holiday shop, which was very successful this year. It was the vaccine, the Blizzard Bucks.”
The lease, at a cost of $21,600 for the year, will run through Dec. 31. Barlow said the building will be “helpful” in the fight against COVID, noting that the Visitors Center is in “an ideal location” for testing or vaccination clinics.
Corradino emphasized the tourism aspect, saying that “the location is ideal for a Visitors Center, and we really do want to capitalize on tourism.”
“One way to do that is to have people come and stop in our tourism center and see what we have to offer,” said Corradino. “We’ll have some brochures, maps, to entice people to stay or come back.”
At Monday’s meeting, the council also approved a request from the Buccaneer Boosters, Oswego High School’s booster club, to install “Welcome to Buc Territory” signs at the city’s entry points.
The signs will be 3 feet by 2 feet. They will be posted at Route 481 northbound near Churchill Road, Route 48 northbound near O’Brien Glenway, Route 104 eastbound near Johnson Road, and Route 104 westbound near City Line Road.
The council also approved a request from Experience Oswego concierge Ellen Clark to place 10 illuminated hearts on the Bridge Street Bridge throughout the month of February. “Hearts on the Bridge” began in 2016, featuring hearts that light up and change colors.
In past years, the hearts have been lit with the colors of Super Bowl competitors, and have been graced with green and gold before the annual Oswego State hockey whiteout game. The hearts will go up Feb. 1 and remain on the bridge until Feb. 28.
