Oswego city schools plan for 5-day weeks, masks indoors

OSWEGO — Oswego City School District officials are aiming for students to return to five-day school weeks and will mandate masks indoors when classes begin on Sept. 8.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III in a Thursday letter to parents outlined the district’s goals and plans for the upcoming academic year, citing “significant learning and social-emotional needs of students” as one of the catalysts for the proposed full-week schedule.
“Our goal for the 2021-22 school year is to return as many of our students back to full-time for ‘in-person’ learning while also providing all extracurricular opportunities students had available prior to COVID-19,” said Calvin, who noted the district’s re-opening plans are based on recommendations from the district’s medical director and guidance for schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New York school districts were informed last week that no guidance on re-opening would be forthcoming from Empire State officials, prompting administrators to immediately begin developing their own protocols.
“This news was surprising, given the amount of time districts have been awaiting this guidance,” said Calvin.
Among the district’s policies:
• All schools will return to their normal operating schedule in the fall, with Oswego High School and Oswego Middle School running 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and elementary schools from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Transportation will be provided for any students who need it, and all students and staff on busses will no longer be required to socially distance but must wear a mask. A transportation survey is available on the OCSD website and parents are asked to complete the survey by Aug. 22 for planning purposes.
• Free breakfast and lunch will be again available to all students, and OCSD will provide computer technology for all in kindergarten through 12th grade. A WiFi mobile hotspot will also be provided for students who need them.
• All Buccaneer interscholastic sports teams will be practicing and having contests throughout the year, however Calvin noted offerings are subject to change based on COVID-19 health risks or concerns. The same is true for all extra-curricular clubs and intramural programs, he added.
While Calvin said he’s hopeful the COVID delta variant is short-lived and recent restrictions will be lifted, he stressed that the district will change its policies as safety and circumstances dictate.
“Should changes to our plan become necessary, we will update everyone as soon as we are able,” the superintendent said.
Students with a documented medical illness may submit a doctor’s note and the district will conduct a health review to determine the student’s appropriate supports and educational program, officials said. Parents and guardians are asked to complete the online survey by Aug. 22 at www.oswego.org.
