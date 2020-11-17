Oswego city schools going full remote

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District announced Tuesday all students will transition to an entirely remote learning schedule effective immediately until at least the end of Thanksgiving break on Nov. 29.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III Tuesday afternoon confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district, and that the district would be enacting its planned protocol for entirely virtual learning. That protocol can be found on page 14 of the Oswego City School District (OCSD) re-opening plan, available at Oswego.org/COVID.
“While we understand the related concerns that this closure might cause for some of our families, we are enacting this plan out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to secure the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Calvin. “Please know that as soon as we can return our students to school for in-person instruction, we will do so."
Calvin also advised that depending on the rate of infection with school staff and students throughout the closure, it’s possible schools could remain fully remote beyond Nov. 29. Further information, if needed, would be provided to the community no later than Nov. 29, he said. Students have no classes during their regularly planned Thanksgiving recess from Nov. 25-29.
The district also announced Tuesday the Oswego County Health Department confirmed a student from Minetto Elementary School, who was last in attendance on Nov. 6, and a Fitzhugh Park Elementary teacher have tested positive for COVID-19. The district is unable to provide further details due to confidentiality concerns.
Calvin said the district has experienced a higher than normal rise in COVID-19 cases recently and has a number of staff and students who are in the process of being tested for Coronavirus because they are demonstrating related symptoms.
While district buildings are closed, Calvin asked parents to ensure students are available online to receive instruction remotely during their normal time of instruction each day of the week. Those needing help with access to technology equipment should reach out to their student’s school principal for help.
Students who attend out-of-district programs like CiTi BOCES and private educational programs will continue to be transported to and attend their programs during this temporary closure. This includes all CiTi BOCES Special Education, Alternative Education and CTE programs for secondary students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.