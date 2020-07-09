The following is public information released by the Oswego Police Department. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
AUO, other charges
Oswego city police charged Shane A. Kent, 34, of 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation on June 23. He also received tickets for alleged improper plates and allegedly signaling within less than 100 feet.
Oswego city police charged Brandon M. Fowler, 34, of 8951 state Route 104, Hannibal with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument on June 24.
Oswego city police charged Amanda Jane Grinnell, 41, of 418 Howard Road, Fulton, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal impersonation on June 24. Grinnell is also facing charges for petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief following an investigation by city police.
Oswego city police charged Amanda L. Bailey, 29, of 603 Buffalo Road, Apt. 1, Fulton, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop on June 25.
Oswego city police charged Timothy L. Benway, 27, of 93 W. Utica St., Upper Apt., Oswego, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on June 27.
Oswego city police charged Dan P. Ardizzone, 34, of 70 W. Albany St., with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and allegedly inadequate muffler on July 5.
Obscenity, other charges
Oswego city police charged Sabrina Lynn Marie Gonzalez, 24, of 34 E. Albany St., Oswego, with third-degree obscenity June 23 following an alleged domestic incident.
Gonzalez was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following another alleged domestic dispute on June 27.
Possession
Oswego city police charged Jeremy M. Rupert, 43, of 15 Ohio St., Oswego, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on June 25.
Oswego city police charged Francisco M. Brooks, 29, of 204 E. 7th St., Oswego, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on June 25.
Disorderly conduct
Oswego city police charged Samuel D. Sapka, 26, of 218 E. 7th Ave., Rear Apt., Oswego, for disorderly conduct (unreasonable noise) when he was allegedly observed yelling in his yard after previously being warned by police to stop yelling on June 24.
Grand larceny, other charges
Oswego city police charged Tammy L. Bacon, 43, of 91 Hamilton St., Apt. 28E, Oswego, for fourth-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy and third-degree possession of a forged instrument following an investigation into an alleged fraud complaint on June 24.
Oswego city police charged Bonnie J. Sacco, 61, of 14 Murray St., Oswego, with fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree forgery and fifth-degree conspiracy June 25 after an investigation into an alleged fraud complaint.
Assault
Oswego city police charged Amy E. Baldwin, 42, of 21 Burden Drive, Oswego, with third-degree assault June 25 following an alleged domestic incident on May 20.
Burglary, other charges
Oswego city police charged Joshua M. Sova, 34, of 24 Ontario St., Apt. Front Upper, Oswego, with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief on June 26.
Oswego city police charged David M. Kingsley, 32, of no known address, for second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief on June 26.
Oswego city police charged Chichi D. Lapointe, 23, of County Route 8, Oswego, with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and criminal mischief on June 26.
Oswego city police charged Derek J. Wright, 30, of 253 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 1, Oswego, with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument and fourth-degree criminal mischief on June 26.
Oswego city police charged Donovan L. Fortney, 28 of 412 19th Ave., Blossvale, with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on two separate arrest dates for allegedly attempting to use a debit card without the owner’s consent
Open container
Oswego city police charged Anthony S. Brooke, 29, of 38 E. Albany St., Oswego, for a violation of the city’s open container ordinance following a complaint on June 26.
Public intoxication
Oswego city police charged Jessie R. Walden, 27, of 35 Hart St., with public intoxication following an incident in which he was allegedly found to be intoxicated by a synthetic drug on June 28.
DWI
Oswego city police charged Anthony Buckner Jr., 40, of 198 E. Albany St., Apt. 9E, Oswego, with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on June 28.
Contempt
Oswego City Police charged Bryan J. Orlosky, 32, of 608 E. Broadway, Fulton, with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating an order of protection on June 30.
Leaving scene of accident, other charges
Oswego city police charged Brandon E. Lane, 29, of 263 Syracuse Ave., Apt 3., Fulton, with first-degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, failure to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving on June 30.
Rape, other charges
Oswego city police charged Luis R. Melendez, 25, of 107 W. Oneida St., with third-degree rape after an investigation on July 3. At the same time, police also apprehended Melendez on an active warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Obstructing government administration, other charges
Oswego city police charged Anthony P. Azzarelli, 48, of 2233 County Route 7, Oswego, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, and tampering with physical evidence. Azzarelli allegedly attempted to conceal physical evidence during a traffic stop on July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.