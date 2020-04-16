OSWEGO — One of the Port City’s most iconic structures is set to undergo a series of restorations and renovations this summer, with city councilors approving a construction contract for improvements to 150-year-old Oswego City Hall.
The Oswego Common Council this week unanimously approved a construction contract with Oswego-based PAC Associates for $2.6 million in City Hall renovations. The roughly $2.65 million construction is scheduled to start this summer, and includes installation of new gutters, a partial rebuild of a deteriorating wall and repairs to the roof and bell tower.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow previously called the upcoming work “the long-awaited City Hall preservation and restoration project,” noting the historic structure is “in dire need of repairs.”
“The nature of the work really consists of replacing the roof, replacing gutters, replacing some of the windows and also a big portion of the work is masonry work,” Barlow said Monday, noting much of the masonry is visibly disrupted and the bell tower needs to be stabilized.
Designed by noted architect Horatio Nelson White, who also designed the Syracuse University Hall of Languages and the Oswego County Courthouse, City Hall was built in 1870 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The structure has been the home of city government for 150 years, and once also housed police officers and jail cells.
In recent years, the City Hall has developed a leaky roof and a gutter system that no longer functions properly, and city leaders have said the important structure is badly in need of repairs.
Barlow said “it’s important to preserve this historic building,” adding the work is not aimed at enhancing the structure but to “preserve City Hall for many, many years to come.”
“We have an obligation and responsibility to preserve it,” Barlow said of the nearly 150-year-old building. “It’s critical that we move forward right away, secure the bell tower, fix the stone work and get a new roof. I can’t state enough how important it is and how urgent this project is.”
Councilor John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, a frequent propend for the project in recent years, noted 2020 is the 150th anniversary of the historic structure and called the building a “monumental landmark.” Gosek pointed out the last restoration of City Hall was four decades ago in 1980, and called the approval of the upcoming restoration one of his proudest moments as a member of the common council.
“Here we are another couple generations later leaving this great legacy to our city,” Gosek said, adding without the upcoming work the city could “possibly lose one of the greatest treasures we have.”
Barlow said PAC Associates is planning to start the work in early or mid-May, noting the City Hall construction project has been deemed essential due to a leaky roof and the critical need to repair stonework.
“We really can’t go a whole lot longer with the disruption in the stone and every time it rains, every time if freezes that stone moves and is disrupted a little each time,” Barlow said. “So timing is important.”
Most of the City Hall repairs were identified in a 2013 report from Albany-based Mesick, Cohen, Wilson, Baker Architects. The 2013 report identified a number of problems with the building, including a weakened gutter system, water damage and wall deterioration.
Minor problems and safety issues were addressed in recent years, officials have said, but many of the problems identified still exist.
City officials paid the Albany firm roughly $5,500 in 2017 to update the 2013 report on the condition of the building, which was used to secure a $500,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Restoration and Historic Preservation, and later approved a contract for engineering and design work for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.