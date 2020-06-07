OSWEGO — City Hall is reopening Monday morning after being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the historic structure would reopen to the public Monday. Though there will be some operational changes and safety precautions, the building will be open Monday through Friday and all city services are expected to be available.
"I'd like to thank Oswego residents for being patient and understanding while City Hall was closed," Barlow said in a statement last week. "City government was proactive in preparing for the shut down, uploading all documents to the website and establishing a user friendly system to best serve our residents remotely. We still encourage residents to avoid coming to City Hall, but we believe now is an appropriate time to re-open and resume full service."
All transactions and interaction will be limited to the first floor, Barlow said, with a help desk set up in the lobby to facilitate transactions with all city departments.
Anyone who needs to visit City Hall must enter through the West First Street or West Second Street entrances, and citizens are asked to sanitize their hands upon entry and required to wear a face mask.
A city press release Friday said "citizens not wearing a mask will not be served." Social distancing markers will also be in place and and enforced, according to the release.
For the time being, City Hall will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. The building will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.
The city is still encouraging residents to conduct as much business as possible on the city's website www.oswegony.org. City officials uploaded most documents, applications, forms and permits prior to the coronavirus shutdown.
The Oswego Common Council recently approved a system to pay city-related bills online, and officials expect that system to be up and running soon.
The City Hall help line will remain in service at 315-343-4990.
Council, planning and other city government meetings will continue to be held remotely for the foreseeable future.
