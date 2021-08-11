Oswego City Hall looking great at 150

OSWEGO — Port City officials on Monday celebrated the 150th anniversary of Oswego City Hall on the heels of a more than $2.5 million renovation of the historic structure.
Built in 1870 and first occupied in 1871, Oswego City Hall has stood for a century and a half and housed various city offices over that time. City officials and residents gathered Monday night in the 150-year-old “magnificent structure” to celebrate the milestone and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s dedication of historical plaques for City Hall and the adjacent John Conway Building, which houses the Oswego Police Department and city court.
“We are very proud to celebrate the 150th anniversary of our beautiful Oswego City Hall today with the completion of our restoration project, preserving this iconic and unique building for another 150 years,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, calling the structure “a prominent local landmark rich with architecture and easily recognizable.”
City Historian Mark Slosek provided a historical overview of the structure, which was designed by Syracuse architect Horatio Nelson White, who also designed the Oswego County Court House and the Syracuse University Hall of Languages. Locals laid the cornerstone of City Hall on June 21, 1870, in a ceremony that included a parade with two marching bands and festivities throughout the day.
Slosek called City Hall and the Conway Building “architectural gems,” and said for the past century and a half the two structures “have been the very heart and soul” of the Oswego community.
“It is only proper that these edifices be recognized for both their beauty and their history,” Slosek said, noting the markers draw attention to the fact both buildings have acquired national recognition for historical significance.
A century after it was opened to the public, Oswego City Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. City officials said the structure was the first building in Oswego County to be designated a historic landmark by the Heritage Foundation of Oswego County.
City Hall suffered from significant deferred maintenance and neglect over decades, Barlow said, calling the recently completed $2.6 million renovation project “urgent.” Barlow said over time, the stone on the south wall had weakened and become displaced, the clock tower needed to be stabilized and the roof needed to be replaced, along with other projects such as a new gutter system, doors and windows.
The city secured a $500,000 state grant in 2018 to help pay for the restoration project.
Completed by Oswego-based PAC Construction, the City Hall restoration included stabilizing and repointing of exterior walls, renovations to the roof and the clock tower, installation of new gutters and new landscaping around the property. Barlow thanked the contractors, councilors and city officials who contributed to the preservation effort.
“It’s just a great way to celebrate the 150th birthday of this magnificent structure,” Barlow said of the restoration project. “Our project, completed today, will ensure the building remains intact and preserved for many, many decades to come for our community to cherish.”
Slosek also detailed the history of the Conway Building, formerly the U.S. Customs House, which along with City Hall received a historic marker from the Pomeroy Foundation. Slosek noted the structure was built in 1857 and occupied in 1858, and its location may have influenced the site of City Hall. Currently occupied by the police department and courts, the building formerly housed a collection of federal agencies, including a post office, customs house, marine inspection office, veteran’s administration, weather bureau and draft board.
Susan Hughes, ambassador for the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, applauded city officials for their effort to commemorate the structures. Hughes said the markers, which were paid for with grant funding from the Pomeroy Foundation, would share City Hall’s important national historic designation with the community and visitors, in addition to standing “as a testament of our local history for future generations.”
The Syracuse-based Pomeroy Foundation is a nonprofit that provides funding for historic markers and plaques.
Barlow noted the Oswego community is celebrating several other important historic milestones, including the 75th anniversary of the Richardson-Bates House Museum, the 125th anniversary of the Oswego County Historical Society and the 225th anniversary of the British evacuation from Fort Ontario.
