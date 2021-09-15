In place of a single recipient for the 2021 Unsung Hero award, the Oswego Children’s Board this week honored a slew of individuals who went the extra effort and helped local children through the national nonprofit Blessing in a Backpack. Pictured in the top row; from left to right, Alberto Mendez, Patti Powers, Ted Powers, Steve Gioia and Craig Traub; second row from left to right, LaDonna Tucker, Carla Stelmach, Betty Ringes, Beth Hallinan and Norma Barnes. First row; from left to right, Pat Spath, Connie DeShaies, Bill Karl, Robin Hillpot, Linda Bulgrien and Mary McSweeney