Oswego Chalk Walk set for June 20

NOTE: The version of this story that appears in the Saturday, June 6 edition of The Palladium-Times incorrectly identifies the Chalk Walk as occurring next weekend. It will actually occur in two weekends from now, June 20 with a rain date of June 27.
OSWEGO — City and community leaders are partnering for an upcoming outside chalk art contest, Mayor Billy Barlow announced this week.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 20 with a rain date of June 27, the event is for individuals and families of all ages and aims to turn Port City sidewalks into living works of arts. Categories include: artists, family and individuals of any age. Prizes for each category provided by local eateries like Pizza Villa, Stone’s Candy and others.
“This is a great event to get all families involved to do their best art work outside but safely, at home.” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “Chalking starts early so start planning your art work!”
Judges will begin at 1 p.m., ending at 5 p.m., event organizers said.
“The new Oswego Chalk Walk event is a great activity and event for our children and is an event that gives our children something to do, something to look forward to and fully complies with social distancing,” said Barlow. “We are both thrilled and proud to organize and host such an event and I’d like to applaud the Oswego City County Youth Bureau and partners for putting the event together for our youth.”
To sign up, visit www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk.
For more information, contact Jen Losurdo, Oswego City County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451
