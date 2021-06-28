Oswego Bookmobile summer 2021 schedule

OSWEGO — The Oswego Bookmobile will be driving books home to Oswego neighborhoods this summer for its 11th season beginning on July 5 and running through Aug. 20.
The summer reading theme for 2021 is Tails & Tales and each week will have a theme organized around a weekly book choice.
The weekly themes this summer are:
- Week 1: Better to read you my dear
- Week 2: Fur, feathers and scales
- Week 3: Hopping into a great tale
- Week 4: On an ocean far, far away
- Week 5: Read, connect, protect
- Week 6: Man’s best friend
- Week 7: No place like home
Children and youth up to age 18 are invited to visit the Bookmobile once per week at any of the scheduled stops and select a free book, healthy snack, and a “grab and go” STEAM activity bag.
With the support of a Youth Development Program grant from Oswego City County Youth Bureau, Oswego Bookmobile is able to provide STEAM “grab and go” bags with activities for the whole family.
Stops for the 2021 season will be:
Mondays
- 9-11 a.m., Charles E. Riley Elementary School
- 12:30-2:30 p.m., East Park/Washington Square Park
Tuesdays
- 9-11 a.m., Kingsford Park Elementary School
- 12:30-2:30 p.m., West Park/Franklin Square Park
Wednesdays
- 9-11 a.m., Fitzhugh Park School
- 12:30-1:15 p.m., Hill Top Trailer Park
- 1:30-2:15 p.m., Hill Crest Trailer Park
Fridays
- 9-9:45 a.m. Champlain Commons
- 10-11 a.m., Buccaneer Blvd
The staff and volunteers of Oswego Bookmobile said they are so excited to welcome all local families to the Bookmobile, where they will find books to interest all ages and reading levels from “read to me” to “I can read it myself!”
Oswego Bookmobile community partners include the Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and SUNY Oswego, as well as community donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.