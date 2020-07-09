Oswego Bookmobile full summer 2020 schedule

OSWEGO — The Oswego Bookmobile will be rolling into Oswego neighborhoods this summer with the 2020 season of driving books home.
Oswego Bookmobile has modified programming to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols while delivering free books and healthy snacks to youth in and around the city of Oswego
The program is underway and will run through Aug. 21 and will have stops at the following locations:
Monday
From 9-11 a.m., Hamilton Homes (in the lower parking lot of Oswego County Department of Health on Bunner Street, behind Hamilton Homes); from 12:30-2:30 p.m., East Park at East Oneida St.
Tuesday
From 9-11 a.m., Kingsford Park School at West Fifth and Niagara streets; from 12:30-2:30 p.m., West Park at West Fifth Street.
Wednesday
From 9-11 a.m., Fitzhugh Park School at East Cayuga St.; from 12:30-1:15 p.m., Hill Top Trailer Park; and from 1:30-2:15 p.m., Hillcrest Trailer Park.
Friday
From 9-11 a.m., Champlain Commons, 6 Samuel Way, off City Line Road at the Community Center; from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Oak Hill Park at East Eighth Street.
Cleaning, breakdown, lunch and setup will be held daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Children are welcome to visit one site per week and choose a free book.
COVID-19 precautions: All visitors must wear a face covering, use hand sanitizer and observe social distancing markers; all children must be accompanied by a responsible adult; once a book is taken by a child, it may not be exchanged.
Snacks will be provided at each site.
The Oswego Bookmobile works in conjunction with community partners, the Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and SUNY Oswego, to bring this program into area neighborhoods during this trying time.
Direct questions and inquiries may be made to their Facebook page @Oswego Bookmobile or email them at info@oswegobookmobile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.