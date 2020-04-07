OSWEGO — For Robert Ross, there’s nothing quite like seeing his wife and children face-to-face.
Ross, a member of the New York Air National Guard, made the 170-plus mile trip from Latham, Albany County, to Oswego to see his family Sunday. It was the first time Ross had been home since he took over as the Commander of the Logistics Readiness Squadron in the 106th Rescue Wing at Gabreski Airfield in Westhampton Beach in early March. He was later activated to support Operation COVID-19 — first as an Emergency Operation Center Director, and then as the Chief of Plans, Dual-Status Commander at the Division of Naval and Military Affairs stationed in the capital region.
Over the course of two hours, Ross conversed with his wife, Karalin, and their six children from the driveway while they remained inside peering through a window.
“I wanted my kids to see that Dad’s OK, because they hadn’t seen me in a while,” Robert told The Palladium-Times. “I wanted it to be as normal as possible. No FaceTime, not by phone, just here I am in the driveway talking normal, healthy, just fine.”
It was hard for everybody, Karalin said, but the couple’s children were happy to see their father. He did his best to explain why he couldn’t come inside and they couldn’t go outside to see him.
“I cried several times,” Karalin said. “It’s hard. The kids were all smiling and talking 100 miles a minute. I don’t think he could even understand half of what he was saying because they were all talking at the same time.”
Karalin and the kids have been careful since the COVID-19 pandemic began to become prevalent in New York.
“I put us in a bubble, because I can’t afford to get sick here. I’m alone with six kids. … We’ve been in our yard or in our house and that’s it,” Karalin said. “I’ve completely relied on delivery of groceries and stuff … and everybody leaves everything on the porch.”
Robert grew up in Fayetteville, and graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School, Le Moyne and Syracuse University Law School. He then practiced law in Oswego before joining the national guard, and has been full-time either as a reservist, active duty or guardsman since 2001.
Robert took on the role as Commander of the Logistics Readiness Squadron on March 6. Karalin, her parents and Robert’s father attended the change of command ceremony on Long Island.
“We were there for that, left on (March 7) and shortly after we got back — within a couple of days — that’s when everything blew up down there,” Karalin said.
Now Robert’s day-to-day involves getting tasks from the state, figuring out the people or resources needed and implementing the orders.
While Robert is focused on saving lives by spearheading the effort against COVID-19 in New York, Karalin is expressing caution to her family and friends in other states.
“I’m telling them that if they listen to their governors now, maybe they won’t have it like we have it here,” Karalin said. “We have containment. You are precautionary at this point. Take the precautions and take it seriously because I don’t want you to do what we’re doing.
“What I put in my (Facebook) post was to stay home so he can come home. That’s for anybody. … If people would just listen and stay in as much as possible, we can get more people home faster.”
Robert doesn’t know when he’ll have the chance to see his wife and children face-to-face again, but hopes it’s soon.
“If this thing stops — say it stops today and the whole thing resolves itself — I’d still be a 14-day quarantine from being home potentially,” Robert said. “I’m sure there will be updated guidance that comes out and that could change … but I don’t know when the next opportunity is going to be for me to make that drive again or if the rules will change based on safety.”
