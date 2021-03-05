Orangemen meet at White House

Katko gets Oval Office audience with Biden, Harris, Buttigieg
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko’s national profile has been increasing dramatically in 2021, culminating Wednesday with a two-hour meeting in the Oval Office.
The Camillus Republican cruised to re-election in November despite his 24th Congressional District having a significant Democrat enrollment advantage and voting in favor of President Joe Biden, and was one of 10 GOP members of Congress to vote for the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Katko’s been the subject of a New York Times profile, and serves as ranking member on the influential and far-reaching House Committee on Homeland Security.
He’s also been aggressive about calling on Biden — a fellow Syracuse University School of Law grad — to “reject far left demands,” as he said in a Jan. 22 statement, and wrote an editorial for Fox News decrying the move toward “open borders” (Feb. 19) under the new administration. Not content to keep things stateside, Katko spearheaded a push to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics — bobsledding and skiing in a Communist nation currently “committing genocide” against its Uyghur population (March 1) would be an unacceptable abandonment of American values, he said.
Wednesday’s meeting at the White House, however, was focused on a more earthy issue.
“I was glad to participate in a productive bipartisan meeting on addressing our nation’s infrastructure needs,” said Katko, describing the event. “I reiterated my longstanding belief that to deliver a meaningful infrastructure package, we must focus on consensus policies that make sustainable investments in our communities. As a starting point, I presented a bipartisan framework proposal that I helped author which would improve our nation’s surface, water, energy, broadband and aviation infrastructure systems.”
The timing of the conference coincided with a Wednesday release from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which gave the nation a C- for its its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government.
In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released Wednesday, the group called for “big and bold” relief, estimating it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level. That's about $2.6 trillion more than what governments and the private sector already spend.
During Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, his administration often held “Infrastructure Week” events and touted transportation improvements. But it was not able to push Congress to pass any broad plan to update the nation’s roads and bridges, rails and airports.
The overall C- grade on America’s infrastructure — reflecting a “mediocre” condition with “significant deficiencies” — is a slight improvement from its D+ grade in 2017. The group cited in part state and local government and private-sector efforts, which have turned to new technology to pinpoint water main leaks and prioritize fixes.
Biden’s administration and lawmakers in recent weeks have begun laying the groundwork for a long-sought boost to the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure of $2 trillion or more, to be unveiled after Congress approves legislation on COVID-19 relief.
Among the federal officials at Katko’s Oval Office meeting was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has been meeting with lawmakers about the effort. The former presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor says the aim would be to rejuvenate the post-coronavirus pandemic economy and boost crumbling roads and bridges while encouraging alternative forms of transportation to cars, as well as create thousands of green jobs by making environmentally friendly retrofits and public works improvements.
“This report card is a warning and a call to action,” Buttigieg told The Associated Press. “A generation of disinvestment is catching up to us, and we must choose whether to allow our global competitors to pull ahead permanently, or to invest in the safety, equity, resilience and economic strength that superior infrastructure can bring to Americans.”
As part of his department's efforts to spur more climate-friendly projects, Buttigieg announced on Tuesday the first low-cost federal transportation loan in the Biden administration, up to $448 million to Texas for toll-road projects in Austin to ease congestion. He touted in particular bike-friendly features such as a planned 10-foot-wide paved sidewalk for cyclists and pedestrians with access to trails.
One major issue Katko brought up to Buttigieg: the renovation or removal of I-81 in Syracuse.
“I took the opportunity to highlight the importance of moving forward on the I-81 project, and personally invited Secretary Buttigieg to visit Syracuse to see firsthand the importance of this project to the city of Syracuse and surrounding region. I also raised the need for further investments in central New York’s water infrastructure,” Katko said. “I’m hopeful this discussion will serve as a jumping off point for additional collaboration on a bipartisan package that will deliver long overdue resources to repair and develop our nation’s infrastructure system.”
