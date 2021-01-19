ORA launches matching grants for outdoor dining improvements

$2K awards available for downtown eateries
OSWEGO — The Oswego Renaissance Association has unveiled a new effort to help improve downtown and support local businesses.
The Renaissance Downtown Challenge announced Monday is an incentive for small businesses to create vibrant and exciting outdoor seating arrangements, officials say.
“We wanted to find a way to do something within our mission that also supports our downtown businesses,” Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) Director Dr. Paul Stewart said.
Stewart was a founder of the ORA in 2013, and since then the group has seen tremendous expansion while sticking to its mission: to promote the community’s restoration by working directly with the residents.
Stewart said his newest idea came from witnessing the pain and complications businesses felt from COVID-19, and wanted to help them recover and improve their outdoor seating areas.
“Last fall, we noticed there was some outdoor seating, but there are improvements that can be made and we want to help with that,” Stewart said.
According to Stewart, eligibility is limited to restaurants, sandwich shops, pizza shops, coffee houses, ice cream parlors, barbershops or hair salons throughout Oswego’s downtown. Bars that serve “a wide range of food that is cooked and prepared on the premises” can be considered a restaurant and therefore are eligible for the challenge.
“These (grants) are for businesses doing a lot of human service work and may benefit from outdoor seating,” he said.
Businesses must be located within the challenge’s designated target zone, which roughly adheres to the Port City’s downtown footprint along state Route 104 from West Seventh Street to East Ninth Street.
“I think there is a lot more unrealized potential downtown, and I believe there is the potential for some cool outdoor seating environments if people put their minds to it,” Stewart said.
The dollar-for-dollar matching grants will be provided until the ORA budgetary allotment — about $20,000 — has been expended.
“We expect to deal the funds to about 10 projects,” Stewart predicted. “If there are more projects than we have funding for, then it becomes competitive.”
Some of the examples provided by ORA officials for potential improvements are: seating for customers shielded from the sun and traffic noise, using plants in the seating area and expressing a business’s aesthetic.
“It's all about creating a place in Oswego where people can be drawn to,” Stewart said.
Many local businesses have faced challenges during the pandemic, and Stewart said the grant challenge is meant not only to help the community look better but to help businesses recover.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of challenges for businesses, creating areas outside where people want to spend time and want to be is in line with our mission of making the downtown neighborhoods better,” Stewart said.
This effort is the “most robust thing the ORA has done with downtown,” but it is not the first attempt the ORA has made to improve local businesses' aesthetics in downtown. In 2018, the ORA provided $1,000 matching grants for downtown businesses to install flower boxes.
City officials are excited to see the results,and encouraged local businesses to participate.
“The opportunity presented by the ORA is an excellent idea and a great option for downtown businesses to use to safely expand their outdoor seating capacity for the duration of the pandemic,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said.
Businesses interested in joining the competition must get an application from the ORA online and complete them by April 1.
To contact the ORA, email oswegorenaissance@gmail.com.
(0) comments
