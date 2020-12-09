OPD welcomes new K9 to the force

OSWEGO — The newest Port City cop hitting the streets goes simply by Luke, and one of his specialties is sniffing out explosives.
K9 Luke is a Belgian Malinois, who came to the Oswego Police Department (OPD) over the summer and is nearing the end of a 20-week training to master searches, tracking and bomb detection. Patrol Officer Josh Martin, a more than three-year OPD veteran, will be Luke's partner, or handler, and has spent much of 2020 with the K9 undergoing the intensive training regime.
“It's been a dream come true for me,” Martin said of becoming Luke's handler and going through the training process. “Overall it was a great time and a great learning experience for me.”
Luke is already certified in patrol work, and in the coming days will complete his training and receive certification in explosive detection. K9 Luke, who Martin called “the best partner you could ever have” is totally loyal and capable of aiding in everything from searching for a weapon in lockers at a school, to assisting in search and rescue missions and detecting potential explosives at large events or venues.
“The best thing about it is just to make the community feel safer,” said Martin of the pair's newly established capabilities.
Mayor Billy Barlow in July announced OPD purchased the canine and assigned Luke to Martin.
Barlow at the time noted the addition of a bomb-sniffing dog would allow OPD to better serve the community and protect residents.
“The addition of K9 Luke brings an entirely new and different skill set to our department and better protects our residents and assets from threats,” Barlow said this week. “I welcome Luke to the department and thank Chief Cady for continually thinking of new ways to protect Oswego residents.”
Luke will join Crixus, a Dutch Shepherd with a specialty in narcotics detection and search techniques, as canines on the force.
Following the mayor's July announcement, Martin and Luke went through 14 weeks of patrol training, which included the tracking and article search training, and after a two-week break the pair started the six-week explosive detection training.
“It was pretty intense,” Martin said, although noting not so much for him as for Luke. “It's more for the dogs. You want to make it fun, you want to make it positive, but the dogs are working harder than any animal you can possibly imagine and they love it.”
Born on March 7, 2019, Luke was only about 14 months old when the duo started the intense training academy, in which Martin said the animals and their handlers honed their skills from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Explosive detective, or being a so-called bomb-sniffing dog, will be Luke's specialty, Martin said. Luke's capable of detecting a dozen different odors that could indicate explosives, and OPD plans to utilize his capabilities to sweep buildings, areas or events for bombs, ammunition or recently discharged weapons.
Martin said going through the academy with Luke opened his eyes to dogs' abilities to absorb information and perform tasks with the proper training.
“You can see the dog's cognitive ability to learn,” Martin said of going through the five-month training course. “I used to be happy with our other dogs just sitting.”
So how do you teach a dog to track down suspects or alert to potentially explosive material?
“Everything is reward based,” Martin said, noting the after Luke performs a task he'll be rewarded in a variety of different ways.
OPD Chief Phil Cady said bringing K9 Luke on staff was important largely due to the various events, such as Harborfest, Super DIRT Week and others, held in Oswego, but also because of the Port City's status as a deep water international port on the Great Lakes. Cady noted the nearest partner agency with a bomb dog is the state police, who could take up to an hour to respond if called.
“Having Luke and Officer Martin here will give us the ability to respond to incidents quicker and gives us more flexibility to complete safety sweeps without relying on outside agencies,” Cady said.
Martin said the duo would continue training regularly to keep the skills sharp. In order to stay current with the certifications, Martin said he and Luke have to do at least two training days each month and three training days every other month. Anyone locally holding a large event can request OPD sweep buildings or areas prior to the start, something Martin said should make community members feel safer. Martin said sweeps of such events would also keep Luke sharp and in practice.
“I want Luke to be the best that he can be,” Martin said, adding the pair would need to re-certify for nitrates once yearly and re-certify for patrol work every three years.
A native of Little Falls, New York, Martin came to Oswego to study and play baseball at SUNY Oswego before being hired by the Oswego Police Department more than three years ago. Martin, who described himself as a lifelong dog owner, first expressed interest in becoming the department's next K9 handler back in January, and after an extensive screening and interview process OPD leadership chose him for the position in July.
Cady noted the interview process was “very competitive,” with eight different officers interviewing for the position. OPD command staff ultimately felt Martin was the best choice for the position.
With three dogs at home already, it's no real surprise department leadership would think Martin a good fit for the role. Luke is now the fourth dog in the Martin household, but for better or worse won't be given the same posh treatment at home as the other trio of canines.
Martin called Luke a “working dog,” rather than a family pet, and noted the K9 won't spend much time around the other dogs in the house. K9 Luke will, however, spend nearly every waking moment with Martin, who called being Luke's handler “a full-time gig.”
Luke will likely stay on the force for the next seven to nine years, or until his abilities start to decline and the re-certifications become difficult. Following retirement, Luke will go home with Martin and live out the rest of his days as a family dog.
“He'll stay with me,” Martin said. “I wouldn't want to give him up to anyone else honestly after eight or nine years being on the road together every day.”
