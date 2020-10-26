OPD requests help locating missing youth

OSWEGO — An Oswego teen has been missing since Saturday and police are asking for the public’s assistance locating him.
Oswego Police Department (OPD) officials announced Monday morning they are attempting to determine the location and/or whereabouts of 16-year-old Rodney E. McCormick Jr., reported missing by family members over the weekend.
“McCormick is from the city of Oswego and left on his own accord,” police officials said, adding he may be “frequenting the Pulaski/Sandy Creek area.”
McCormick is described by police as a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing about 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen Saturday, Oct. 24, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and matching green sweatpants, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oswego City Police Department at (315)342-8120. Tips can be called in anonymously.
