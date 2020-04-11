OPD has a viral hit with storytime reading

OSWEGO — “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Wonky Donkey,” “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” and “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” are just a few of the more than 20 books Oswego police have read over the last three weeks.
“A little bit of light-hearted humor just to break up some of the stress and other things that are going on,” said Oswego Police Department (OPD) Lieutenant Charles Searor of the project.
Searor, who on March 23 read the first book in the video series, said he went to the third floor training room at the OPD headquarters “on a whim” and filmed the first story not knowing how the activity would be received.
“Then it seemed to take off,” Searor said, noting the positive reception and support has been overwhelming. “The response has been unbelievable, especially not knowing what the outcome was going to be.”
The now daily videos are posted to OPD’s Facebook page each day in the later afternoon or early evening, with at least a half-dozen members of the police force participating and bringing the stories to locations around the city, from the Oswego Library to Leighton Elementary School and even inside an officer’s home.
OPD Chief Phil Cady, who was sworn in as the city’s top cop in late January, said the effort not only helps to promote reading and literacy for young children, but also “gives kids and parents an outlet while everyone is cooped up in their home.”
“It also shows the human side of our officers,” Cady said. “Many have taken the opportunity to volunteer to read and are trying to be creative with their stories.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the city has tried to incorporate “some feel good gestures and ideas” into various departments “to give people something to look forward to and a reason to smile.” Barlow said OPD particularly has been thoughtful and active in that area and people seem to appreciate it.
“We’ll continue coming up with new, fresh ideas to implement to assist us with getting through this difficult time,” Barlow said.
The daily stories come as members of the police force deal with the same uncertainty and issues as the rest of the community, in addition to managing law enforcement and emergency operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cady noted OPD has implemented a number of changes to operations over the past two months, including closing the station lobby, altering the response to certain complaints to maintain social distancing and supplying officers with personal protective equipment.
Police have also worked some other activities into the videos, including card tricks, a play on Simon Says called Sergeant Says and a drawing challenge of the best drawing of police helping people ending April 13
“It’s been fun for me and it’s been fun for the officers who have taken part,” Searor said. “We’re here to help the best way we can and if that’s reading a story right now that’s what we’ll do.”
Cady credited Searor for leading the initiative and kicking it off by reading the first story. Cady said the reaction from the community has been great. He said it’s also great to see the police force engaged and excited about giving back to the community during the current unsettling times.
OPD has made an effort in recent years to use social media as a platform to reach more people and bring awareness to law enforcement and its missions. Cady said the police department has increased its social media presence tremendously over the past several weeks, posting tips and information daily.
The story reading effort, Searor said, is aimed at entertaining the children in the community during what for most has been an unprecedented time of uncertainty.
“It’s at the forefront of everything, whether it be social media, the news,” Searor said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We wanted to put the important messages out but also put something out to try to bring a smile to people’s faces in these uncertain times.”
Searor said police always talk about serving and protecting, and he sees the stories as a part of their services.
“We have the protecting thing down pretty good,” he said. “This is another way to provide a service to our people that we took an oath to protect and serve. It’s a service, something from us to you to entertain you and your kids for a little break away from the uncertainty and the stress.”
