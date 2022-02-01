OPD looks to increase its female officer presence to 30% of the force being female by 2030
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is looking to increase its female officer presence throughout this decade, eyeing a roughly 15 percent increase in female officers over the next eight years.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, during his 2022 State of the City (SOTC) address on Jan. 12, committed the Oswego Police Department (OPD) to the “30x30 Initiative,” a nationwide effort to increase females’ presence in police departments.
“In-depth research suggests women police officers use less excessive force, are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate, result in better outcomes for crime victims especially in sexual assault cases and make fewer discretionary arrests,” Barlow said in the SOTC address. “We’re pledging to hire more women police officers, with a goal of 30 percent of the OPD being female by 2030.”
Barlow made progress on that promise this week by announcing the city’s first steps toward its goal. The department will start “a series of low- and no-cost actions” addressing recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion and the agency’s culture.
OPD Chief Phil Cady said the initiative serves as a “recruitment tool” including resources to increase the department’s outreach on social media and at job fairs throughout the state to drive interest in joining the department.
“This pledge means that the OPD is actively working, under Mayor Barlow’s leadership, toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” Cady said.
Cady said, as of February, the department has a total of six sworn female officers, or roughly 15 percent of the department. Meanwhile, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the country, Barlow added, citing statistics from the initiative.
“We have already made a concerted (effort) to diversify our police force and improve our department through our police re-imagining plan adopted last year. Now, we take our efforts to the next level by using this initiative to firmly commit to long-term goals,” Barlow said. “We’ll lead the way on this front as well, in a drive to diversify our police department and compound the progress we’ve already made through our previously adopted reforms.”
The 30x30 Initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the country, it is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), according to the organization’s website (www.30x30initiative.org).
More than 135 agencies have signed the pledge, and OPD is the first one in the region. It’s only one in a “handful” in the state, Cady mentioned.
“We are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with, and learning from, agencies across the country who share our priority,” he said.
The goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. While 30x30 is focused on advancing women in policing, these principles are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender, according to the organization.
