OPD charges men in alleged gunpoint robbery

OSWEGO — Oswego City Police say they’ve arrested two men who allegedly beat up and robbed another man at gunpoint in a February incident.
Michael P. Delaney, 29, of Syracuse, and Terell E. Rolfe, 48, of Liverpool were charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, along with second-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy. The wo suspects have been remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.
Oswego City Police (OPD) Chief Philip Cady said in a statement his officers responded on Feb. 18 to the area of East Utica and East First streets after reports of an alleged armed robbery. The victim told police the perpetrators assaulted him, resulting in facial injuries. One of the men also allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victim.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations’ North Syracuse Barracks assisted OPD while making the two arrests. Both men are scheduled to return to court Thursday, March 11.
The investigation is ongoing and Cady asked anyone with information regarding the alleged robbery or the individuals in question to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.