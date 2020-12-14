OPD charges man with menacing for allegedly brandishing gun

OSWEGO — Police say an Oswego man is in custody after a number of complaints Sunday about a possible gunman on the city's west side.
The Oswego Police Department (OPD) said officers responded to the area of West Eighth Street and West Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon following multiple complaints of a person with a gun. Police arrested 19-year-old Floyd C. Haywood, of Oswego, and charged him with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors.
Officers arriving on scene spoke with a victim who reported that a man, later believed to be Haywood, had approached him for “no apparent reason” and threatened him verbally while showing him what appeared to be a handgun. Haywood is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment, according to OPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Thompson at (315)342-8120. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.