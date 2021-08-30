OSWEGO – A Fulton man allegedly broke into a local church ahead of a planned fundraiser and stole jewelry, gift cards, books and other items, according to the Oswego City Police Department.
The Oswego Police Department (OPD) charged James Brown Jr., 38, with multiple offenses, including third-degree, burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in connection to the alleged theft. According to a Friday morning release from OPD, officers were called to St. Joseph’s Church on Aug. 13 after the alleged theft of “several expensive articles” that were donated to the religious group.
OPD Captain Damien Waters said the items were swiped from the interior community hall connected to the southern side of the church in the days leading up to the church’s annual festival. Police said several of the items were recovered following the arrest.
Earlier this year, Christ The Good Shepherd (CTGS) officials hosted the annual Summerfest, a community function with a large white elephant sale composed of items donated to the event from residents and raffle baskets offering the community a chance to win a variety of prizes. CTGS officials told The Palladium-Times the proceedings from the event are used to maintain and fund the local church’s daily operations.
“The cost of what we could’ve made, you can’t put a price on that,” Festival Chairman Therese Chawgo told The Palladium-Times Friday after OPD reported the arrest.
“These were items people could have had the chance to win.”
According to Chawgo, the perpetrator allegedly stole a lottery board valued at more than $100, a board with restaurant gift cards valued around $200, a jewel necklace with a sterling silver cross and black diamonds valued at roughly $250 and baskets of toys, movies and snacks.
Chawgo said she was “very impressed” upon hearing of the arrest, adding officers promised to get to the bottom of the theft and ultimately came through on that promise.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow expressed similar feelings, applauding OPD for the “quick work” in tracking down Brown.
“Thanks to the quick work of the Oswego Police Department, we were able to track down Mr. Brown for stealing several items to be used in a fundraiser,” Barlow said in a Friday statement. “I thank the Oswego Police Department and the folks from St. Joe’s Church for helping to track down this crook and recover some of the items so generously donated by several small businesses and community members.”
Police urge anyone who has further information to contact them at the OPD non-emergency line (315) 342-8120.
