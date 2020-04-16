OPD asks for help locating missing 15-year-old

OSWEGO — A missing 15-year-old may be endangered and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
Lilith West, of Ellen Street in Oswego, has been reported missing by family members according to a press release from the Oswego Police Department (OPD) Thursday morning.
West is described at 5-feet, 2-inches tall with red hair and green eyes and an approximate weight of 125 pounds, according to police. The young woman was “last seen in Oswego when she left on her own accord” and is “believed to be frequenting the Syracuse area,” police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call OPD at 315-342-8120. All calls will remain anonymous.
This story is developing and will be updated.
