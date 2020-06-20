Online discussion course on sustainable living offered by First Universalist

CENTRAL SQUARE — The First Universalist Society of Central Square is offering an online discussion course for participants to discover new ways of living for a "healthier, more just and bright future."
The course, entitled Choices for Sustainable Living, is a peer-based learning experience developed by the Northwest Earth Institute (recently renamed ecochallenge.org) that “provides participants a powerful opportunity to explore sustainability more deeply and learn its unique meaning from individual, societal and global perspectives,” according to a church announcement.
Officials say the course is in harmony with major principles of Unitarian-Universalism: Justice, equity and compassion in human relations and respect for the interdependent web of all existence. First Universalist welcomes both congregation and community members to share in this opportunity to learn and grow together.
Out of respect for the current health care crisis, the course will be held using internet-based video conferencing, which provides a fully interactive environment for participants to see, hear and share with each other.
The course will run for eight Mondays, June 29 to Aug. 17, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and each participant will receive a book of readings and related materials.
Class size is limited in order to foster effective discussion so early registration is strongly recommended.
For more information or to register, contact events@centralsquareuu.org, or call 315-307-3400 (leave message).
The First Universalist Society of Central Square (www.centrasquareuu.org) is the only Unitarian-Universalist church in Oswego County and welcomes people of all ethnicity, backgrounds, and beliefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.